Newham refuse workers vote to strike over pay dispute

Rubbish collections in Newham are set to be affected by strike action - Credit: PA

Refuse workers in Newham are set to strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite said 130 loaders, sweepers and drivers employed by Newham Council will take strike action between Saturday, August 27 and Saturday, September 3.

The union said more action would follow unless a deal is reached with the council.

A Newham Council spokesperson said it is "planning for a number of scenarios to minimise the impact any action will have on our residents".

According to the council, it has put forward an offer to increase the salary of operatives by 9.7 per cent to £25,212 and for drivers by 7.6 per cent to £31,731.

Unite said 99 per cent of workers who took part in the ballot backed strike action, with an 81pc turnout.

The union said its members were demanding a "significant" pay rise to deal with the increasing cost of living.

Steve Edwards, Unite regional officer, claimed there is "a gaping hole" in the workers' pay.

He said: “Newham Council still have time to avoid a bin strike during one of London’s hottest summers.

"It’s time to reach a fair deal which recognises the important contribution the crews make to the borough."

The council spokesperson said the authority had met with the union on a number of occasions and that "significant" progress had been made in discussions.

They said it had put forward dates for independent conciliation facilitated by Acas.

They explained that the authority works "on a consistent and fair basis for all Newham staff, not just our staff in the waste and recycling service".

“We must take a corporate approach on any changes to terms and conditions," the spokesperson said.

"We also need to take into account the council’s financial position and consider affordability in any solution we are able to agree with the unions.

"We are not in a position to set pay awards in isolation at Newham and are bound by the national pay mechanism."

The council also said it has made a £2,000 recruitment and retention payment to all waste drivers and has offered frontline staff the opportunity of a fully funded HGV driving course.

They said this was in light of a national shortage of HGV drivers.

The spokesperson added: "We are waiting for further proposals from Unite and are committed to continuing the ongoing dialogue with them to deliver a fair outcome for our staff and the residents of Newham.”