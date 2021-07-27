News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

More than 20 places in Newham hit by flooding, council says

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:02 AM July 27, 2021   
flooding

Flooding in Sixth Avenue, Manor Park. - Credit: Will Knox-Walker

Torrential rain caused flash flooding in more than 20 places across the borough.

Newham Council's emergency response team received reports of downpours affecting 22 areas, including East Ham, Canning Town, Stratford and Forest Gate on Sunday, July 25.

High Street South, Green Street, Upton Lane, Kimberley Road, Sherrard Road, Shrewsbury Road and Goldsmith Avenue were among those hit.

The Stratford Centre, Canning Town station and Pudding Mill Lane station were also flooded, according to the council.

Newham Hospital's A&E was closed because of the downpour but has since reopened.

Local authority workers delivered sandbags to some of the homes in the worst affected areas, with street cleaners sweeping away any debris on Monday (July 26).

You may also want to watch:

Newham's highways team remains on standby with storms forecast by the Met Office on Tuesday.

Neighbours have complained of litter blocking drains causing water to build up.

Resident Will Knox-Walker told the Recorder that water started to wash away in Sixth Avenue, Manor Park, once neighbours started poking through dirt in the drains.

Most Read

  1. 1 Clean-up underway after flash floods hit Newham
  2. 2 Fried chicken outlet to open at Westfield in Stratford
  3. 3 Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London
  1. 4 Ceiling panels collapse and operations cancelled at hospital after flooding
  2. 5 Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for Sotiriou after Magpies win
  3. 6 The secondary schools in Newham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  4. 7 Canning town bus station reopens after falling glass injures man
  5. 8 More than 20 places in Newham hit by flooding, council says
  6. 9 Canning Town bus station stays closed as 'urgent' investigation underway
  7. 10 Deadline looming to comment on proposed constituency changes

Responsibility for clearing the surface water drainage gullies lies with the town hall.

A council spokesperson said: "When there is a large amount of water fall in a short period of time, flash floods can occur which is unfortunately what happened in Newham and other parts of London on Sunday.

"All of the water drained away from the flooded roads which demonstrates the drainage system is working."

The places listed below were reported to Newham's emergency response team:

Upton Lane

Roman Road

Kimberley Road

Clova Road

Buxton Road

Sherrard Road

Shrewsbury Road

Chargeable Lane car park

Wanlip Road

Terrace Road

High Street South

Katherine Road

Goldsmith Avenue

Beaconsfield Road

Green Street  

Hermit Road

Marsh Gate Lane

Tyus Road

Washington Road

Stratford Centre

Pudding Mill Lane station

Canning Town station

Flooding
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

canning town bus station

Travel | Updated

Man injured as glass falls from Canning Town bus station canopy

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
barking road

London Ambulance Service

Man suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Plaistow bicycle crash

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
cctv image

Crime

Appeal after man 'spits at woman' travelling through east London

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
tree road

Knife Crime | Updated

Boy, 16, found stabbed in Custom House

Jon King

Author Picture Icon