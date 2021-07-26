Clean-up underway after flash floods hit Newham

Video

Published: 1:23 PM July 26, 2021

Downpours have caused flooding across Newham including in Manor Park. - Credit: Will Knox-Walker

A clean-up operation is underway after heavy rain caused flash floods across Newham.

The downpour led to the closure of Newham Hospital's accident and emergency department on Sunday, July 25.

A spokesperson for hospital operator Barts Health NHS Trust said: "We cleaned all areas affected by the flooding and [the] emergency department is now open to people needing emergency care.

"We are working closely with other hospitals across the Barts Health group to maintain patient care and asking the public to check the latest visiting arrangements for each hospital on our website before coming to any site."

A major incident was declared across the trust, with about 100 inpatients from affected wards moved to other hospitals.

Pudding Mill Lane DLR Station pic.twitter.com/s9AkSPHd4H — Rob Day (@R0bday) July 25, 2021

Roads and train stations were also closed by the deluge. Video on social media shows water pouring into Pudding Mill Lane DLR station.

Customers could not use the stop, although services continued to run on the route.

Trains were also suspended between Liverpool Street and Ilford because of flooding in Manor Park.

.@rectripp I cleared 6 blocked drains yesterday. Water was 15cm+ deep. Gardens were starting to flood. Within 20mins the water had gone. Caused by Street Cleansings failure to remove built up blockages & accumulation of litter. https://t.co/lVhreWCGof — Andrew Jarman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London (@E7Drew) July 26, 2021

London Fire Brigade took more than 1,000 calls about flooding across the capital and people took to social media to complain of surface water building up due to litter blocking drains outside their homes.

Will Knox-Walker said water started to drain in Sixth Avenue, Manor Park, once neighbours started poking through dirt, paint and rubbish which had built up in gutters.

"Homes and cars were flooded and the biggest frustration for us was reasoning with drivers who refused to turn around and felt it was their right to speed through and force more water into homes," Mr Knox-Walker said.

He called for an investigation into the upkeep of drains across the borough.

The deluge followed a Met Office yellow warning of heavy, thundery showers in London as well as the rest of southern England.

#Sunny spells for many this afternoon, but the risk of some heavy showers too, especially across southeast England



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/lwx7RAS6fh — Met Office (@metoffice) July 26, 2021

It forecasts sunny spells this afternoon (July 26) with the risk of more heavy showers across southeast England.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We sympathise with everyone effected by yesterday’s torrential rain and flooding.

"We had extra staff on standby overnight and have offered support to the local authority emergency planning teams, who lead on surface flooding, but so far we’ve not been called up as part of their response."

She added crews are checking sewers for blockages, which can follow heavy rain and surface flooding.

Newham Council has been contacted for comment.

Anyone who has been affected can visit the council's website for advice.