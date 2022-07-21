News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

'No lives were lost' during Dunedin House fire, mayor confirms

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:59 PM July 21, 2022
Fifteen fire engines and around 125 firefighters are tackling a flat fire on Manwood Street in North Woolwich

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has confirmed that no lives were lost following a major fire in Dunedin House, North Woolwich, yesterday (Wednesday, July 20) - Credit: Contributed

There were no fatalities during yesterday's major fire at Dunedin House in North Woolwich, it has been confirmed. 

Around 125 firefighters tackled a blaze at the council-owned block on Manwood Street, yesterday afternoon - Wednesday, July 20 - after the London Fire Brigade (LFB) had received more than 105 incident calls.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: "My thoughts are with those whose homes have been badly damaged, and with those who would have been understandably frightened when the fire broke out."

Ms Fiaz credited the "heroic efforts" of the LFB and emergency services, whose diligent work ensured that "no lives were lost".

With the cause still under investigation, the council will publish updates once it receives further information.

For now, all residents of floors 17 and 18 will be unable to return home due to fire and smoke damage.

The council is working to secure emergency temporary accommodation for those affected.

Firefighters also tackled a second fire opposite the block at the same time.

Most Read

  1. 1 125 firefighters tackle two fires in North Woolwich
  2. 2 Hina Bashir: Man appears in court after woman’s body found in suitcase
  3. 3 Hina Bashir had only recently arrived in the UK, police confirm
  1. 4 Two guilty of killing rapper who featured in BBC teen knife crime documentary
  2. 5 Pair guilty of murdering boy with sword hidden inside walking stick
  3. 6 Upminster man killed by hedge-trimmer in tragic gardening accident
  4. 7 Elizabeth Line train attack leaves 2 men requiring 'multiple surgeries'
  5. 8 'No lives were lost' during Dunedin House fire, mayor confirms
  6. 9 Goodmayes double murder: Man killed 'friends' at Russian New Year party
  7. 10 Sadiq Khan ‘deeply concerned’ as 71% of UK monkeypox cases seen in London

This grass fire - at the junction of Manwood Street and Silverland Street - was caused by "burning debris from the high rise block itself", said the mayor.

Ms Fiaz also confirmed this block did not have ACM cladding.

The LFB had its "busiest day since WWII" on Tuesday.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham Council
Newham News

Don't Miss

Majed Ahmed, 19, of Navigation Road, in Bromley-by-Bow has been found guilty of murder

London Live News

'I pity them': Mother slams 'baby boy's' killers as they are jailed for...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hina Bashir, 21

London Live News | Updated

Body found in Upminster believed to be missing woman as man arrested

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Trial date set for man accused of Manor Park stabbing

London Live News

Trial date set for man accused of Manor Park killing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Kailan Blanks in Fizzy Living East16 block in Newham

Newham couple to fight £110 rent hike amid mould and damp issues

Robert Firth, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon