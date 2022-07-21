Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has confirmed that no lives were lost following a major fire in Dunedin House, North Woolwich, yesterday (Wednesday, July 20) - Credit: Contributed

There were no fatalities during yesterday's major fire at Dunedin House in North Woolwich, it has been confirmed.

Around 125 firefighters tackled a blaze at the council-owned block on Manwood Street, yesterday afternoon - Wednesday, July 20 - after the London Fire Brigade (LFB) had received more than 105 incident calls.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: "My thoughts are with those whose homes have been badly damaged, and with those who would have been understandably frightened when the fire broke out."

Ms Fiaz credited the "heroic efforts" of the LFB and emergency services, whose diligent work ensured that "no lives were lost".

With the cause still under investigation, the council will publish updates once it receives further information.

For now, all residents of floors 17 and 18 will be unable to return home due to fire and smoke damage.

The council is working to secure emergency temporary accommodation for those affected.

Firefighters also tackled a second fire opposite the block at the same time.

This grass fire - at the junction of Manwood Street and Silverland Street - was caused by "burning debris from the high rise block itself", said the mayor.

Ms Fiaz also confirmed this block did not have ACM cladding.

The LFB had its "busiest day since WWII" on Tuesday.