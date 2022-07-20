Live
Live: 125 firefighters on scene of blaze in North Woolwich
- Credit: Contributed
Around 125 firefighters are currently at the scene of a flat fire in North Woolwich.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 12.49pm today - Wednesday, July 20 - to the blaze on Manwood Street.
A flat on the 17th floor of the building is alight, while firefighters are also tackling a grass fire opposite the block.
Fifteen fire engines have been deployed to the scene after the Brigade's 999 Control Officers took more than 105 calls to the blaze.
The cause is not known at this time.
Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has tweeted from the scene, assuring residents that "council resources will be made available as needed".
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has confirmed it has sent a "number of resources" to the incident, including advanced paramedics and its hazardous area response team.
Yesterday was the LFB's "busiest day since World War II", the Brigade has announced.
The record-breaking heatwave meant firefighters dealt with more than 1,146 incidents across the capital - including in Wennington, Upminster, Dagenham and Wembley.
Thankfully, there were no fatalities in yesterday's fires.
More to follow.