Live

Fifteen fire engines and around 125 firefighters are tackling a flat fire on Manwood Street in North Woolwich - Credit: Contributed

Around 125 firefighters are currently at the scene of a flat fire in North Woolwich.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 12.49pm today - Wednesday, July 20 - to the blaze on Manwood Street.

A flat on the 17th floor of the building is alight, while firefighters are also tackling a grass fire opposite the block.

Fifteen fire engines have been deployed to the scene after the Brigade's 999 Control Officers took more than 105 calls to the blaze.

The cause is not known at this time.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has tweeted from the scene, assuring residents that "council resources will be made available as needed".

I'm with @NewhamLondon Chief Executive at the sight of a serious fire incident at Manwood Street in North Woolwich, near London City Airport.



The Fire Brigade is aware of the incident and will be tackling the blaze. Our council resources will be made available as needed pic.twitter.com/g06MJuhL9h — Rokhsana Fiaz OBE (@rokhsanafiaz) July 20, 2022

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has confirmed it has sent a "number of resources" to the incident, including advanced paramedics and its hazardous area response team.

Yesterday was the LFB's "busiest day since World War II", the Brigade has announced.

Yesterday was the Brigade's busiest day since World War II as unprecedented hot weather meant firefighters dealt with more than 1,146 incidents across #London and Control took 2,670 calls. Heroic action taken by firefighters meant there were no fatalities. https://t.co/UytCtH6ggx pic.twitter.com/KFxOWjtsFt — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 20, 2022

The record-breaking heatwave meant firefighters dealt with more than 1,146 incidents across the capital - including in Wennington, Upminster, Dagenham and Wembley.

Thankfully, there were no fatalities in yesterday's fires.

More to follow.