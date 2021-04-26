Man dead after second fatal Newham stabbing in days

Video

Published: 5:25 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 6:54 PM April 26, 2021

Police tape across Coolfin Road, where a man was fatally stabbed today (April 26). - Credit: Jon King

A second fatal stabbing in less than a week has taken place in Newham.

A man, who police believe is 18, died in Coolfin Road earlier this afternoon (April 26).

Officers had been called to the street at around 2.45pm to reports of a stabbing.

The Met Police said a murder investigation has begun and a crime scene is in place but that no arrests have been made.

There were about 15 officers at the scene and three police cars in Coolfin Road and Freemasons Road. A blue tent was set up on the corner with Murray Square.

A woman in Coolfin Road, who did not want to be named, told the Recorder: "It's just terrible. It never, ever used to be like this."

A second woman cried out: "Why? Why?"

A Met Police spokesperson said a section 60 order, which grants officers the power to stop and search without needing reasonable grounds, has been made for the whole of Newham to last until 7am tomorrow (Tuesday, April 27).

Today's incident follows the fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou, 14, who died in Barking Road on Friday afternoon (April 23).

A 14-year-old boy has since been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with his death, while three other boys have also been arrested.

The Met spokesperson said the force has nothing to link the two stabbings at the moment.

Anyone with information about today's incident is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4050/26April.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.