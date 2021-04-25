Teenager charged and fourth arrested over fatal stabbing in Newham

Published: 2:00 PM April 25, 2021 Updated: 2:24 PM April 25, 2021

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon over the fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou in Newham.

The emergency services were called to Barking Road at about 4pm on Friday (April 23), where they found 14-year-old Fares suffering from stab injruies.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead just after 4.30pm.

Fares Maatou was fatally stabbed in Canning Town on Friday (April 23). - Credit: MPS

A crime scene remains in place and the public should expect to see more police officers in the area.

Met Police detectives arrested three people on Friday - 14-year-old and 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

The 14-year-old has since been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear in custody at Stratford Youth Court on Monday (April 26), while the other two teenagers have been bailed to late May.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (April 25), and he is still in police custody.

Although Fares is believed to have been in possession of an e-scooter when he was attacked, the Met Police say they are keeping an "open mind" and are still appealing for information about the incident.

Det Ch Insp Perry Benton of specialist crime said: “I spoke yesterday about how local people have provided fantastic support to our investigation and given us a good deal of information. This has continued over the weekend, and once again I thank them for that.

“Every piece of information could be vital, so I continue to appeal for anyone who knows anything and any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to please come forward.

“I have assured Fares’s family of my total commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for this senseless killing. They will be supported by specialist officers at every stage of what will be a terrible ordeal for them in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“This remains a fast-moving investigation and there will be further developments.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8345 1570 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.



