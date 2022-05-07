Local election 2022: Labour maintains Newham majority, though Greens take Stratford Olympic Park
Labour has retained its firm grip on Newham’s council for the next four years, though for the first time since the 2006 election, it has not all gone their way.
Newham has historically been a Labour stronghold. Since the local authority was first elected in 1964, Labour has consistently won a majority of council seats, taking all of them in every election since 2010.
Due to boundary changes recently implemented, this year the number of wards in the borough had increased from 20 to 24, and the seats on offer from 60 to 66.
Out of those, Labour walked away with 23 of the wards, and 64 of the council spots.
The two they lost were both in Stratford Olympic Park, where the Green Party’s Danny Keeling and Nate Higgins were able to take both seats.
Loud cheers came from the Greens when the results were announced, after rumours had been circulating that an upset may have been on the cards.
Following their win, Nate said the result makes him “excited for what this means for the future of Newham”.
Danny added that they believe part of their success was because they ran their campaign to “make it as accessible as possible for people, so that they understand what their local councillors do”.
Other than Stratford Olympic Park, it was plain sailing for Labour, with no other party taking a single council seat from them.
This was on top of the earlier mayoral result, in which the incumbent mayor Rokhsana Fiaz was re-elected, albeit with a reduced majority, from 73.4 per cent of the vote to 56.2pc.
Following her election win, she told the Recorder: “I’ve got a mandate, I’ve secured the majority of the votes cast, and I will be using that as the basis on which to advance my programme of change and ongoing transformation.”
Overall turnout for this year’s election was significantly less when compared to 2018, dropping from 38.85pc to 28.81pc.
Victor Aning, a Conservative candidate for Beckton, had put the low figure to a combination of general unease with national factors such as the cost-of-living crisis, as well as local issues including Newham City Farm.
He had been hopeful that “something like voter fatigue” may have helped his party’s chances, though it turned out to be a poor day for the Conservatives.
The full results are:
Beckton
Nancy Ameku (CPA) - 182
Victor Aning (Con) - 400
James Asser (Lab) - 1,386 (elected)
Sol Bourgeon (Green) - 797
Abedin Kazi (Con) - 423
Benedetto Litteri (Con) - 363
Alison McLucas (Green) - 873
Phebe Newman (CPA) - 123
Rohima Rahman (Lab) - 1,263 (elected)
June Taylor (CPA) - 115
Karen Webb Green (Green) - 826
Tonii Wilson (Lab) - 1,103 (elected)
Boleyn
Peter Bright (Green) - 524
Lawrencia Durojaiye (Con) - 367
Mohammed Gani (Lab) - 1,756 (elected)
Earna Gibson (CPA) - 152
Nazrul Islam (Con) - 538
Helen Lynch (Green) - 494
Zillor Mannan (Con) - 406
Roxana Daniela-Toderascu (Green) - 377
Harvinder Singh Virdee (Lab) - 1,487 (elected)
Cecilia Welsh (Lab) - 1,450 (elected)
Canning Town North
Simeon Ademolake (CPA) - 296
Flora Amar (CPA) - 138
Abiodun Ayeni (Con) - 183
David Buxton (Ind) - 168
Rita Chadha (Lab) - 1,018 (elected)
Areeq Chowdhury (Lab) - 937 (elected)
Charlotte Croft (Green) - 299
Ahmed Faqai (Con) - 131
Paul Jobson (CPA) - 143
Linda Jordan (Ind) - 199
Oscar Lessing (Green) - 190
Abdul Miah (Con) - 145
Shaban Mohammed (Lab) - 965 (elected)
Cassie Thomas (Green) - 206
Canning Town South
Carel Buxton (Ind) - 187
Rohit Dasgupta (Lab+Co-Op) - 630 (elected)
Tim Gamble (Con) - 144
Alan Griffiths (Lab+Co-Op) - 585 (elected)
Belgica Guana Ruilachamin (Lab+Co-Op) - 536 (elected)
Myrtle Laing (CPA) - 74
Rachel Nabudde (Con) - 103
Prossy Namwanje (CPA) - 50
Marc Pooler (CPA) - 122
Oliver Reynolds (Green) - 185
Deb Scott (Green) - 161
Benjamin Smith (Green) - 106
Sharmila Swarna (CPA) - 54
Darshi Wijesinghe (Ind) - 155
Custom House
Eunice Alamu (CPA) - 259
Gareth Bannister (Green) - 422
James Beckles (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,453 (elected)
Mizanur Chowdhury (Con) - 378
Arnold Court (Con) - 411
Michael Fox (Lib Dem) - 301
Sean Labode (Green) - 361
Idiat Lawal (CPA) - 189
Kay McKenzie (Reform UK) - 93
Thelma Odoi (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,284 (elected)
Tim Roll-Pickering (Con) - 326
Sarah Ruiz (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,293 (elected)
Rupa Sarkar (Green) - 306
Kayode Shedowo (CPA) - 170
East Ham
Timothy Boxall (Green) - 446
MRM Faheem (Con) - 703
Femi Falola (Lab) - 1,709 (elected)
Shantu Ferdous (Lab) - 1,693 (elected)
Imam Haque (Lab) - 1,725 (elected)
Charles Meaby (Con) - 526
Nadim Miah (Con) - 571
Madeleine Shaw Roberts (Green) - 428
Edoardo Toso (Green) - 283
East Ham South
Musawwar Alam (Lab) - 2,212 (elected)
James Clifford (Con) - 479
Arthur Harwood (Con) - 421
Steve Hedley (TUSC) - 223
Amal Kakumanu (CPA) - 106
Shashir Kakumanu (CPA) - 99
Manor Khan (Con) - 460
Mark Lamptey-Harding (Green) - 460
Susan Masters (Lab) - 2,135 (elected)
Alexander McHugh (Green) - 370
Liam Palmer (Green) - 357
Lakmini Sewwandi (Lab) - 1,948 (elected)
Forest Gate North
Fokoruddin Ahmed (Con) - 284
Shasha Das Gupta (Lab Co-Op) - 1,268 (elected)
Ellis Hudson (Con) - 189
Gary Pendlebury (Green) - 435
Philip Reynolds (Lib Dem) - 201
Michael Spracklin (Green) - 388
Rachel Tripp (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,366 (elected)
Forest Gate South
Benjamin Beeler (Green) - 501
Olenka Gradosielska (Con) - 331
Akmol Hussain (Con) - 423
Anamul Islam (Lab) - 1,837 (elected)
Kieran Jones (Green) - 554
Nokolay Kolchev (Con) - 263
Madeleine Sarley Pontin (Lab) - 1,749 (elected)
Emma Louise Sorrell (Green) - 559
David Terrar (Lib Dem) - 319
Winston Vaughan (Labour) - 1,491 (elected)
Green Street East
Lois Austin (TUSC) - 185
Tassaduq Cheema (Green) - 480
Joseph Hudon-Small (Green) - 400
Khatija Meaby (Con) - 406
Kirankumar Patel (Con) - 510
Miraj Patel (Lab) - 2,347 (elected)
Nilesh Patel (Con) - 518
Muzibur Rahman (Lab) - 2,151 (elected)
Rose Waddilove (Green) - 360
Larisa Zilickaja (Lab) - 1,721 (elected)
Green Street West
Lewis Gordon Godfrey (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,876 (elected)
Ronal Frank Harris (Green) – 427
Shahzad Iqbal (Con) – 470
Mumtaz Khan (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,868 (elected)
Adam James Sykes Mitchell (Green) – 363
Ravindra Reddy Nandivelugu (Con) – 388
Samson Osagiede (Con) – 309
Joseph Henry Sorrell-Roberts (Green) – 303
Amardeep Singh Virdee (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,722 (elected)
Little Ilford
Mary Antwi (Con) - 356
Bishwajit Bal (Con) - 373
Syed Bashar (Lab) - 2,200 (elected)
Nur Begum (Lab) - 2,159 (elected)
Elizabeth Booker (Lab) - 2,089 (elected)
Tahir Mirza (Ind) - 667
Peter Murengera (CPA) - 123
Deirdre Pask (CPA) - 130
James Pask (CPA) - 120
Mahibur Rahman (Lib Dem) - 512
Mufid-Ur Rahman (Con) - 392
Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Lib Dem) - 384
Terrence Stamp (Green) - 291
Amy Wilson (Green) - 301
Waleed Ali Zuoriki (Green) - 150
Manor Park
Deyan Atanasov (Green) - 308
Jennifer Bailey (Lab) - 2,155 (elected)
Rosalind Bedlow (Green) - 369
Mariam Darwood (Lab) - 2,271 (elected)
Jenny Duval (Green) - 393
Derek Jackson (Lib Dem) - 245
Rajan Miah (Con) - 508
Salim Patel (Lab) - 2,177 (elected)
Md Saymon (Con) - 427
Silvia Troanta (Con) - 366
Maryland
Vinall Ainsley (Green) - 366
Chris Brooks (Green) - 396
Karina Celis (Lib Dem) - 242
Carolyn Corben (Lab) - 1,484 (elected)
Freddie Downing (Con) - 234
Ferdy Lyons (TUSC) - 117
Brian Maze (Con) - 220
Ken Penton (Lab) - 1,330 (elected)
Plaistow North
Zulfiqar Ali (Lab) – 2,151 (elected)
John Richard Flesher (Con) – 523
Mufti Ariful Islam (Con) – 522
Joy Hazvirehwi Laguda (Lab) – 2,022 (elected)
Daniel Lisiamo Andrew Lee-Phakoe (Lab) - 1,936 (elected)
Elsa Malika Malki (Green) – 560
Saverimuthu Joseph Mariadas (Con) – 390
Francis Moore (Green) - 518
Aki Turan (Green) - 390
Plaistow South
Murad Chowdhury (Con) - 430
Dhiman Das (Con) - 311
Nicholas Drew Dowden (Green) - 390
Carleene Belinda Leonna Lee-Phakoe (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,284 (elected)
Jane Barbara Lofthouse (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,292 (elected)
Iain McKeil (Green) - 334
Roy Miah (Con) - 345
Sheree Venessa Miller (Lib Dem) - 279
Neil James Wilson (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,360 (elected)
Anca-Elena Zaman (Green) - 328
Plaistow West and Canning Town East
Aimee Alado (Con) - 344
Tom Barber (Con) - 399
Nicola Barratt (TUSC) - 254
Robert Briggs (Lib Dem) - 288
Jacintha Christopher (Green) - 367
John Falana (CPA) - 167
Dina Hossain (Lab) - 1,654 (elected)
John Morris (Lab) - 1,578 (elected)
Ugochi Nwogwugwu (CPA) - 124
Adeola Odutola (Con) - 246
Simon Rush (Lab) - 1,475 (elected)
Shoyemi Shoyemi (CPA) - 153
Christopher Slevin (Green) - 293
Peter Whittle (Green) - 335
Plashet
Ahmedur Rahman (Con) - 544
Mehmood-Ui-Hassan Mirza (Ind) - 919
Mohamed Zuber Gilamussen (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,378 (elected)
Pushpa Dipaklal Makwana (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,115 (elected)
Stephen Earnest Charles (Green) - 256
Joshua Aaron Robinson (Green) - 210
Royal Albert
Douglas Coleman (Con) - 217
Maurisa Coleman (Con) - 177
Ann Easter (Lab+Co-Op) - 849 (elected)
James Jones (Lib Dem) - 118
Jane Lithgow (Green) - 227
Callum Littlemore (Lib Dem) - 99
Tony McAlmont (Lab+Co-Op) - 692 (elected)
Daniel Oxley (Reform UK) - 48
Daniel Rodrigues (Green) - 162
Royal Victoria
Caroline Adaja (Lab) - 833 (elected)
Steve Brayshaw (Lab) - 856 (elected)
Rob Callender (Green) - 389
Gloria Goncalves (Green) - 368
Breanna Kolada (Lib Dem) - 229
Joshua Lindl (Con) - 324
James Raymond (Lib Dem) - 199
Mark Seymour (Con) - 341
Stratford Olympic Park
Saleyha Ahsan (Lib Dem) - 274
Ryan Baldry (Con) - 122
Nate Higgins (Green) - 1,394 (elected)
David Ilori (CPA) - 25
Andrius Kavaliausakas (Con) - 89
Danny Keeling (Green) - 1,186 (elected)
Nareser Osei (Lab) - 919
Mo Ravat (Lab) - 765
James Rumsby (Lib Dem) - 198
Esther Smith (CPA) - 25
Stratford
Hillary Briffa (Lib Dem) - 364
Reece Chana (Con) - 261
Samie Dorgham (Lib Dem) - 279
Ed Furst (Green) - 501
Joshua Garfield (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,280 (elected)
Pau Jiminez Ingles (Green) - 437
Sabia Kamali (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,265 (elected)
Moira Lascelles (Green) - 481
John Oxley (Con) - 246
Terry Paul (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,169 (elected)
Raja Shokat (Con) - 210
Wall End
Olugbenga Ajibade (Con) - 461
Victoria Bapu (CPA) - 142
Melanie Bax (Green) - 392
James Buttress (Green) - 300
Luke Charters (Lab) - 2,118 (elected)
Swarup Chowdhury (Ind) - 957
Lester Hudson (Lab) - 1,929 (elected)
Jemima McAlmont (Lab) - 1,882 (elected)
David Sandground (Reform UK) - 103
Matthew Savage (Green) - 336
Jim Smith (Con) - 412
Shyam Sunder (CPA) - 139
Bharath Swamy (CPA) - 99
Saiduz Zaman (Con) - 648
West Ham
John Gray (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,758 (elected)
Clare Hardy (Green) - 558
Armyn Hennessy (Con) - 319
Lyubo Ivanov (Green) - 372
Malcolm Madden (Con) - 292
Charlene McLean (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,626 (elected)
Ben Parker (Green) - 369
Nirali Patel (Con) - 309
Alexander Tuppen (Lib Dem) - 260
John Whitworth (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,458 (elected)