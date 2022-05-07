News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Local election 2022: Labour maintains Newham majority, though Greens take Stratford Olympic Park 

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:37 AM May 7, 2022
The Green Party candidates after they took both seats in Stratford Olympic Park

Labour has retained its firm grip on Newham’s council for the next four years, though for the first time since the 2006 election, it has not all gone their way. 

Newham has historically been a Labour stronghold. Since the local authority was first elected in 1964, Labour has consistently won a majority of council seats, taking all of them in every election since 2010. 

Due to boundary changes recently implemented, this year the number of wards in the borough had increased from 20 to 24, and the seats on offer from 60 to 66. 

Out of those, Labour walked away with 23 of the wards, and 64 of the council spots. 

The two they lost were both in Stratford Olympic Park, where the Green Party’s Danny Keeling and Nate Higgins were able to take both seats. 

Loud cheers came from the Greens when the results were announced, after rumours had been circulating that an upset may have been on the cards. 

Following their win, Nate said the result makes him “excited for what this means for the future of Newham”. 

Danny added that they believe part of their success was because they ran their campaign to “make it as accessible as possible for people, so that they understand what their local councillors do”. 

Other than Stratford Olympic Park, it was plain sailing for Labour, with no other party taking a single council seat from them. 

This was on top of the earlier mayoral result, in which the incumbent mayor Rokhsana Fiaz was re-elected, albeit with a reduced majority, from 73.4 per cent of the vote to 56.2pc. 

Rokhsana Fiaz was re-elected as mayor of Newham

Following her election win, she told the Recorder: “I’ve got a mandate, I’ve secured the majority of the votes cast, and I will be using that as the basis on which to advance my programme of change and ongoing transformation.” 

Overall turnout for this year’s election was significantly less when compared to 2018, dropping from 38.85pc to 28.81pc. 

Victor Aning, a Conservative candidate for Beckton, had put the low figure to a combination of general unease with national factors such as the cost-of-living crisis, as well as local issues including Newham City Farm. 

He had been hopeful that “something like voter fatigue” may have helped his party’s chances, though it turned out to be a poor day for the Conservatives. 

Victor Aning, Conservative candidate for Beckton

The full results are: 

Beckton 

Nancy Ameku (CPA) - 182 

Victor Aning (Con) - 400 

James Asser (Lab) - 1,386 (elected) 

Sol Bourgeon (Green) - 797 

Abedin Kazi (Con) - 423 

Benedetto Litteri (Con) - 363 

Alison McLucas (Green) - 873 

Phebe Newman (CPA) - 123 

Rohima Rahman (Lab) - 1,263 (elected) 

June Taylor (CPA) - 115 

Karen Webb Green (Green) - 826 

Tonii Wilson (Lab) - 1,103 (elected) 

Boleyn 

Peter Bright (Green) - 524 

Lawrencia Durojaiye (Con) - 367 

Mohammed Gani (Lab) - 1,756 (elected) 

Earna Gibson (CPA) - 152 

Nazrul Islam (Con) - 538 

Helen Lynch (Green) - 494 

Zillor Mannan (Con) - 406 

Roxana Daniela-Toderascu (Green) - 377 

Harvinder Singh Virdee (Lab) - 1,487 (elected) 

Cecilia Welsh (Lab) - 1,450 (elected) 

Canning Town North 

Simeon Ademolake (CPA) - 296 

Flora Amar (CPA) - 138 

Abiodun Ayeni (Con) - 183 

David Buxton (Ind) - 168 

Rita Chadha (Lab) - 1,018 (elected) 

Areeq Chowdhury (Lab) - 937 (elected)

Charlotte Croft (Green) - 299 

Ahmed Faqai (Con) - 131 

Paul Jobson (CPA) - 143 

Linda Jordan (Ind) - 199 

Oscar Lessing (Green) - 190 

Abdul Miah (Con) - 145 

Shaban Mohammed (Lab) - 965 (elected) 

Cassie Thomas (Green) - 206 

Canning Town South 

Carel Buxton (Ind) - 187 

Rohit Dasgupta (Lab+Co-Op) - 630 (elected) 

Tim Gamble (Con) - 144 

Alan Griffiths (Lab+Co-Op) - 585 (elected) 

Belgica Guana Ruilachamin (Lab+Co-Op) - 536 (elected) 

Myrtle Laing (CPA) - 74 

Rachel Nabudde (Con) - 103 

Prossy Namwanje (CPA) - 50 

Marc Pooler (CPA) - 122 

Oliver Reynolds (Green) - 185 

Deb Scott (Green) - 161 

Benjamin Smith (Green) - 106 

Sharmila Swarna (CPA) - 54 

Darshi Wijesinghe (Ind) - 155 

Custom House 

Eunice Alamu (CPA) - 259 

Gareth Bannister (Green) - 422 

James Beckles (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,453 (elected) 

Mizanur Chowdhury (Con) - 378 

Arnold Court (Con) - 411 

Michael Fox (Lib Dem) - 301 

Sean Labode (Green) - 361 

Idiat Lawal (CPA) - 189 

Kay McKenzie (Reform UK) - 93 

Thelma Odoi (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,284 (elected) 

Tim Roll-Pickering (Con) - 326 

Sarah Ruiz (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,293 (elected) 

Rupa Sarkar (Green) - 306 

Kayode Shedowo (CPA) - 170 

East Ham 

Timothy Boxall (Green) - 446 

MRM Faheem (Con) - 703 

Femi Falola (Lab) - 1,709 (elected) 

Shantu Ferdous (Lab) - 1,693 (elected) 

Imam Haque (Lab) - 1,725 (elected) 

Charles Meaby (Con) - 526 

Nadim Miah (Con) - 571 

Madeleine Shaw Roberts (Green) - 428 

Edoardo Toso (Green) - 283 

East Ham South 

Musawwar Alam (Lab) - 2,212 (elected) 

James Clifford (Con) - 479 

Arthur Harwood (Con) - 421 

Steve Hedley (TUSC) - 223 

Amal Kakumanu (CPA) - 106 

Shashir Kakumanu (CPA) - 99 

Manor Khan (Con) - 460 

Mark Lamptey-Harding (Green) - 460 

Susan Masters (Lab) - 2,135 (elected) 

Alexander McHugh (Green) - 370 

Liam Palmer (Green) - 357 

Lakmini Sewwandi (Lab) - 1,948 (elected) 

Forest Gate North 

Fokoruddin Ahmed (Con) - 284 

Shasha Das Gupta (Lab Co-Op) - 1,268 (elected) 

Ellis Hudson (Con) - 189 

Gary Pendlebury (Green) - 435 

Philip Reynolds (Lib Dem) - 201 

Michael Spracklin (Green) - 388 

Rachel Tripp (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,366 (elected) 

Forest Gate South 

Benjamin Beeler (Green) - 501 

Olenka Gradosielska (Con) - 331 

Akmol Hussain (Con) - 423 

Anamul Islam (Lab) - 1,837 (elected) 

Kieran Jones (Green) - 554 

Nokolay Kolchev (Con) - 263 

Madeleine Sarley Pontin (Lab) - 1,749 (elected) 

Emma Louise Sorrell (Green) - 559 

David Terrar (Lib Dem) - 319 

Winston Vaughan (Labour) - 1,491 (elected) 

Green Street East 

Lois Austin (TUSC) - 185 

Tassaduq Cheema (Green) - 480 

Joseph Hudon-Small (Green) - 400 

Khatija Meaby (Con) - 406 

Kirankumar Patel (Con) - 510 

Miraj Patel (Lab) - 2,347 (elected) 

Nilesh Patel (Con) - 518 

Muzibur Rahman (Lab) - 2,151 (elected) 

Rose Waddilove (Green) - 360 

Larisa Zilickaja (Lab) - 1,721 (elected) 

Green Street West 

Lewis Gordon Godfrey (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,876 (elected) 

Ronal Frank Harris (Green) – 427 

Shahzad Iqbal (Con) – 470 

Mumtaz Khan (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,868 (elected) 

Adam James Sykes Mitchell (Green) – 363 

Ravindra Reddy Nandivelugu (Con) – 388 

Samson Osagiede (Con) – 309 

Joseph Henry Sorrell-Roberts (Green) – 303 

Amardeep Singh Virdee (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,722 (elected) 

Little Ilford 

Mary Antwi (Con) - 356 

Bishwajit Bal (Con) - 373 

Syed Bashar (Lab) - 2,200 (elected) 

Nur Begum (Lab) - 2,159 (elected) 

Elizabeth Booker (Lab) - 2,089 (elected) 

Tahir Mirza (Ind) - 667 

Peter Murengera (CPA) - 123 

Deirdre Pask (CPA) - 130 

James Pask (CPA) - 120 

Mahibur Rahman (Lib Dem) - 512 

Mufid-Ur Rahman (Con) - 392 

Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Lib Dem) - 384 

Terrence Stamp (Green) - 291 

Amy Wilson (Green) - 301 

Waleed Ali Zuoriki (Green) - 150 

Manor Park 

Deyan Atanasov (Green) - 308 

Jennifer Bailey (Lab) - 2,155 (elected) 

Rosalind Bedlow (Green) - 369 

Mariam Darwood (Lab) - 2,271 (elected) 

Jenny Duval (Green) - 393 

Derek Jackson (Lib Dem) - 245 

Rajan Miah (Con) - 508 

Salim Patel (Lab) - 2,177 (elected) 

Md Saymon (Con) - 427 

Silvia Troanta (Con) - 366 

Maryland 

Vinall Ainsley (Green) - 366 

Chris Brooks (Green) - 396 

Karina Celis (Lib Dem) - 242 

Carolyn Corben (Lab) - 1,484 (elected) 

Freddie Downing (Con) - 234 

Ferdy Lyons (TUSC) - 117 

Brian Maze (Con) - 220 

Ken Penton (Lab) - 1,330 (elected) 

Plaistow North 

Zulfiqar Ali (Lab) – 2,151 (elected) 

John Richard Flesher (Con) – 523 

Mufti Ariful Islam (Con) – 522 

Joy Hazvirehwi Laguda (Lab) – 2,022 (elected) 

Daniel Lisiamo Andrew Lee-Phakoe (Lab) - 1,936 (elected) 

Elsa Malika Malki (Green) – 560 

Saverimuthu Joseph Mariadas (Con) – 390 

Francis Moore (Green) - 518 

Aki Turan (Green) - 390 

Plaistow South 

Murad Chowdhury (Con) - 430 

Dhiman Das (Con) - 311 

Nicholas Drew Dowden (Green) - 390 

Carleene Belinda Leonna Lee-Phakoe (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,284 (elected) 

Jane Barbara Lofthouse (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,292 (elected) 

Iain McKeil (Green) - 334 

Roy Miah (Con) - 345 

Sheree Venessa Miller (Lib Dem) - 279 

Neil James Wilson (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,360 (elected) 

Anca-Elena Zaman (Green) - 328 

Plaistow West and Canning Town East 

Aimee Alado (Con) - 344 

Tom Barber (Con) - 399 

Nicola Barratt (TUSC) - 254 

Robert Briggs (Lib Dem) - 288 

Jacintha Christopher (Green) - 367 

John Falana (CPA) - 167 

Dina Hossain (Lab) - 1,654 (elected) 

John Morris (Lab) - 1,578 (elected) 

Ugochi Nwogwugwu (CPA) - 124 

Adeola Odutola (Con) - 246 

Simon Rush (Lab) - 1,475 (elected) 

Shoyemi Shoyemi (CPA) - 153 

Christopher Slevin (Green) - 293 

Peter Whittle (Green) - 335 

Plashet 

Ahmedur Rahman (Con) - 544 

Mehmood-Ui-Hassan Mirza (Ind) - 919 

Mohamed Zuber Gilamussen (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,378 (elected) 

Pushpa Dipaklal Makwana (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,115 (elected) 

Stephen Earnest Charles (Green) - 256 

Joshua Aaron Robinson (Green) - 210 

Royal Albert 

Douglas Coleman (Con) - 217 

Maurisa Coleman (Con) - 177 

Ann Easter (Lab+Co-Op) - 849 (elected) 

James Jones (Lib Dem) - 118 

Jane Lithgow (Green) - 227 

Callum Littlemore (Lib Dem) - 99 

Tony McAlmont (Lab+Co-Op) - 692 (elected) 

Daniel Oxley (Reform UK) - 48 

Daniel Rodrigues (Green) - 162 

Royal Victoria 

Caroline Adaja (Lab) - 833 (elected) 

Steve Brayshaw (Lab) - 856 (elected) 

Rob Callender (Green) - 389 

Gloria Goncalves (Green) - 368 

Breanna Kolada (Lib Dem) - 229 

Joshua Lindl (Con) - 324 

James Raymond (Lib Dem) - 199 

Mark Seymour (Con) - 341 

Stratford Olympic Park 

Saleyha Ahsan (Lib Dem) - 274 

Ryan Baldry (Con) - 122 

Nate Higgins (Green) - 1,394 (elected) 

David Ilori (CPA) - 25 

Andrius Kavaliausakas (Con) - 89 

Danny Keeling (Green) - 1,186 (elected) 

Nareser Osei (Lab) - 919 

Mo Ravat (Lab) - 765 

James Rumsby (Lib Dem) - 198 

Esther Smith (CPA) - 25 

Stratford 

Hillary Briffa (Lib Dem) - 364 

Reece Chana (Con) - 261 

Samie Dorgham (Lib Dem) - 279 

Ed Furst (Green) - 501 

Joshua Garfield (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,280 (elected) 

Pau Jiminez Ingles (Green) - 437 

Sabia Kamali (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,265 (elected) 

Moira Lascelles (Green) - 481 

John Oxley (Con) - 246 

Terry Paul (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,169 (elected) 

Raja Shokat (Con) - 210 

Wall End 

Olugbenga Ajibade (Con) - 461 

Victoria Bapu (CPA) - 142 

Melanie Bax (Green) - 392 

James Buttress (Green) - 300 

Luke Charters (Lab) - 2,118 (elected) 

Swarup Chowdhury (Ind) - 957 

Lester Hudson (Lab) - 1,929 (elected) 

Jemima McAlmont (Lab) - 1,882 (elected) 

David Sandground (Reform UK) - 103 

Matthew Savage (Green) - 336 

Jim Smith (Con) - 412 

Shyam Sunder (CPA) - 139 

Bharath Swamy (CPA) - 99 

Saiduz Zaman (Con) - 648 

West Ham 

John Gray (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,758 (elected) 

Clare Hardy (Green) - 558 

Armyn Hennessy (Con) - 319 

Lyubo Ivanov (Green) - 372 

Malcolm Madden (Con) - 292 

Charlene McLean (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,626 (elected) 

Ben Parker (Green) - 369 

Nirali Patel (Con) - 309 

Alexander Tuppen (Lib Dem) - 260 

John Whitworth (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,458 (elected) 

