The Green Party candidates after they took both seats in Stratford Olympic Park - Credit: Ben Lynch

Labour has retained its firm grip on Newham’s council for the next four years, though for the first time since the 2006 election, it has not all gone their way.

Newham has historically been a Labour stronghold. Since the local authority was first elected in 1964, Labour has consistently won a majority of council seats, taking all of them in every election since 2010.

Due to boundary changes recently implemented, this year the number of wards in the borough had increased from 20 to 24, and the seats on offer from 60 to 66.

Out of those, Labour walked away with 23 of the wards, and 64 of the council spots.

The two they lost were both in Stratford Olympic Park, where the Green Party’s Danny Keeling and Nate Higgins were able to take both seats.

Loud cheers came from the Greens when the results were announced, after rumours had been circulating that an upset may have been on the cards.

Following their win, Nate said the result makes him “excited for what this means for the future of Newham”.

Danny added that they believe part of their success was because they ran their campaign to “make it as accessible as possible for people, so that they understand what their local councillors do”.

Other than Stratford Olympic Park, it was plain sailing for Labour, with no other party taking a single council seat from them.

This was on top of the earlier mayoral result, in which the incumbent mayor Rokhsana Fiaz was re-elected, albeit with a reduced majority, from 73.4 per cent of the vote to 56.2pc.

Rokhsana Fiaz was re-elected as mayor of Newham - Credit: Andrew Baker

Following her election win, she told the Recorder: “I’ve got a mandate, I’ve secured the majority of the votes cast, and I will be using that as the basis on which to advance my programme of change and ongoing transformation.”

Overall turnout for this year’s election was significantly less when compared to 2018, dropping from 38.85pc to 28.81pc.

Victor Aning, a Conservative candidate for Beckton, had put the low figure to a combination of general unease with national factors such as the cost-of-living crisis, as well as local issues including Newham City Farm.

He had been hopeful that “something like voter fatigue” may have helped his party’s chances, though it turned out to be a poor day for the Conservatives.

Victor Aning, Conservative candidate for Beckton - Credit: Ben Lynch

The full results are:

Beckton

Nancy Ameku (CPA) - 182

Victor Aning (Con) - 400

James Asser (Lab) - 1,386 (elected)

Sol Bourgeon (Green) - 797

Abedin Kazi (Con) - 423

Benedetto Litteri (Con) - 363

Alison McLucas (Green) - 873

Phebe Newman (CPA) - 123

Rohima Rahman (Lab) - 1,263 (elected)

June Taylor (CPA) - 115

Karen Webb Green (Green) - 826

Tonii Wilson (Lab) - 1,103 (elected)

Boleyn

Peter Bright (Green) - 524

Lawrencia Durojaiye (Con) - 367

Mohammed Gani (Lab) - 1,756 (elected)

Earna Gibson (CPA) - 152

Nazrul Islam (Con) - 538

Helen Lynch (Green) - 494

Zillor Mannan (Con) - 406

Roxana Daniela-Toderascu (Green) - 377

Harvinder Singh Virdee (Lab) - 1,487 (elected)

Cecilia Welsh (Lab) - 1,450 (elected)

Canning Town North

Simeon Ademolake (CPA) - 296

Flora Amar (CPA) - 138

Abiodun Ayeni (Con) - 183

David Buxton (Ind) - 168

Rita Chadha (Lab) - 1,018 (elected)

Areeq Chowdhury (Lab) - 937 (elected)

Charlotte Croft (Green) - 299

Ahmed Faqai (Con) - 131

Paul Jobson (CPA) - 143

Linda Jordan (Ind) - 199

Oscar Lessing (Green) - 190

Abdul Miah (Con) - 145

Shaban Mohammed (Lab) - 965 (elected)

Cassie Thomas (Green) - 206

Canning Town South

Carel Buxton (Ind) - 187

Rohit Dasgupta (Lab+Co-Op) - 630 (elected)

Tim Gamble (Con) - 144

Alan Griffiths (Lab+Co-Op) - 585 (elected)

Belgica Guana Ruilachamin (Lab+Co-Op) - 536 (elected)

Myrtle Laing (CPA) - 74

Rachel Nabudde (Con) - 103

Prossy Namwanje (CPA) - 50

Marc Pooler (CPA) - 122

Oliver Reynolds (Green) - 185

Deb Scott (Green) - 161

Benjamin Smith (Green) - 106

Sharmila Swarna (CPA) - 54

Darshi Wijesinghe (Ind) - 155

Custom House

Eunice Alamu (CPA) - 259

Gareth Bannister (Green) - 422

James Beckles (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,453 (elected)

Mizanur Chowdhury (Con) - 378

Arnold Court (Con) - 411

Michael Fox (Lib Dem) - 301

Sean Labode (Green) - 361

Idiat Lawal (CPA) - 189

Kay McKenzie (Reform UK) - 93

Thelma Odoi (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,284 (elected)

Tim Roll-Pickering (Con) - 326

Sarah Ruiz (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,293 (elected)

Rupa Sarkar (Green) - 306

Kayode Shedowo (CPA) - 170

East Ham

Timothy Boxall (Green) - 446

MRM Faheem (Con) - 703

Femi Falola (Lab) - 1,709 (elected)

Shantu Ferdous (Lab) - 1,693 (elected)

Imam Haque (Lab) - 1,725 (elected)

Charles Meaby (Con) - 526

Nadim Miah (Con) - 571

Madeleine Shaw Roberts (Green) - 428

Edoardo Toso (Green) - 283

East Ham South

Musawwar Alam (Lab) - 2,212 (elected)

James Clifford (Con) - 479

Arthur Harwood (Con) - 421

Steve Hedley (TUSC) - 223

Amal Kakumanu (CPA) - 106

Shashir Kakumanu (CPA) - 99

Manor Khan (Con) - 460

Mark Lamptey-Harding (Green) - 460

Susan Masters (Lab) - 2,135 (elected)

Alexander McHugh (Green) - 370

Liam Palmer (Green) - 357

Lakmini Sewwandi (Lab) - 1,948 (elected)

Forest Gate North

Fokoruddin Ahmed (Con) - 284

Shasha Das Gupta (Lab Co-Op) - 1,268 (elected)

Ellis Hudson (Con) - 189

Gary Pendlebury (Green) - 435

Philip Reynolds (Lib Dem) - 201

Michael Spracklin (Green) - 388

Rachel Tripp (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,366 (elected)

Forest Gate South

Benjamin Beeler (Green) - 501

Olenka Gradosielska (Con) - 331

Akmol Hussain (Con) - 423

Anamul Islam (Lab) - 1,837 (elected)

Kieran Jones (Green) - 554

Nokolay Kolchev (Con) - 263

Madeleine Sarley Pontin (Lab) - 1,749 (elected)

Emma Louise Sorrell (Green) - 559

David Terrar (Lib Dem) - 319

Winston Vaughan (Labour) - 1,491 (elected)

Green Street East

Lois Austin (TUSC) - 185

Tassaduq Cheema (Green) - 480

Joseph Hudon-Small (Green) - 400

Khatija Meaby (Con) - 406

Kirankumar Patel (Con) - 510

Miraj Patel (Lab) - 2,347 (elected)

Nilesh Patel (Con) - 518

Muzibur Rahman (Lab) - 2,151 (elected)

Rose Waddilove (Green) - 360

Larisa Zilickaja (Lab) - 1,721 (elected)

Green Street West

Lewis Gordon Godfrey (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,876 (elected)

Ronal Frank Harris (Green) – 427

Shahzad Iqbal (Con) – 470

Mumtaz Khan (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,868 (elected)

Adam James Sykes Mitchell (Green) – 363

Ravindra Reddy Nandivelugu (Con) – 388

Samson Osagiede (Con) – 309

Joseph Henry Sorrell-Roberts (Green) – 303

Amardeep Singh Virdee (Lab+Co-Op) – 1,722 (elected)

Little Ilford

Mary Antwi (Con) - 356

Bishwajit Bal (Con) - 373

Syed Bashar (Lab) - 2,200 (elected)

Nur Begum (Lab) - 2,159 (elected)

Elizabeth Booker (Lab) - 2,089 (elected)

Tahir Mirza (Ind) - 667

Peter Murengera (CPA) - 123

Deirdre Pask (CPA) - 130

James Pask (CPA) - 120

Mahibur Rahman (Lib Dem) - 512

Mufid-Ur Rahman (Con) - 392

Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Lib Dem) - 384

Terrence Stamp (Green) - 291

Amy Wilson (Green) - 301

Waleed Ali Zuoriki (Green) - 150

Manor Park

Deyan Atanasov (Green) - 308

Jennifer Bailey (Lab) - 2,155 (elected)

Rosalind Bedlow (Green) - 369

Mariam Darwood (Lab) - 2,271 (elected)

Jenny Duval (Green) - 393

Derek Jackson (Lib Dem) - 245

Rajan Miah (Con) - 508

Salim Patel (Lab) - 2,177 (elected)

Md Saymon (Con) - 427

Silvia Troanta (Con) - 366

Maryland

Vinall Ainsley (Green) - 366

Chris Brooks (Green) - 396

Karina Celis (Lib Dem) - 242

Carolyn Corben (Lab) - 1,484 (elected)

Freddie Downing (Con) - 234

Ferdy Lyons (TUSC) - 117

Brian Maze (Con) - 220

Ken Penton (Lab) - 1,330 (elected)

Plaistow North

Zulfiqar Ali (Lab) – 2,151 (elected)

John Richard Flesher (Con) – 523

Mufti Ariful Islam (Con) – 522

Joy Hazvirehwi Laguda (Lab) – 2,022 (elected)

Daniel Lisiamo Andrew Lee-Phakoe (Lab) - 1,936 (elected)

Elsa Malika Malki (Green) – 560

Saverimuthu Joseph Mariadas (Con) – 390

Francis Moore (Green) - 518

Aki Turan (Green) - 390

Plaistow South

Murad Chowdhury (Con) - 430

Dhiman Das (Con) - 311

Nicholas Drew Dowden (Green) - 390

Carleene Belinda Leonna Lee-Phakoe (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,284 (elected)

Jane Barbara Lofthouse (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,292 (elected)

Iain McKeil (Green) - 334

Roy Miah (Con) - 345

Sheree Venessa Miller (Lib Dem) - 279

Neil James Wilson (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,360 (elected)

Anca-Elena Zaman (Green) - 328

Plaistow West and Canning Town East

Aimee Alado (Con) - 344

Tom Barber (Con) - 399

Nicola Barratt (TUSC) - 254

Robert Briggs (Lib Dem) - 288

Jacintha Christopher (Green) - 367

John Falana (CPA) - 167

Dina Hossain (Lab) - 1,654 (elected)

John Morris (Lab) - 1,578 (elected)

Ugochi Nwogwugwu (CPA) - 124

Adeola Odutola (Con) - 246

Simon Rush (Lab) - 1,475 (elected)

Shoyemi Shoyemi (CPA) - 153

Christopher Slevin (Green) - 293

Peter Whittle (Green) - 335

Plashet

Ahmedur Rahman (Con) - 544

Mehmood-Ui-Hassan Mirza (Ind) - 919

Mohamed Zuber Gilamussen (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,378 (elected)

Pushpa Dipaklal Makwana (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,115 (elected)

Stephen Earnest Charles (Green) - 256

Joshua Aaron Robinson (Green) - 210

Royal Albert

Douglas Coleman (Con) - 217

Maurisa Coleman (Con) - 177

Ann Easter (Lab+Co-Op) - 849 (elected)

James Jones (Lib Dem) - 118

Jane Lithgow (Green) - 227

Callum Littlemore (Lib Dem) - 99

Tony McAlmont (Lab+Co-Op) - 692 (elected)

Daniel Oxley (Reform UK) - 48

Daniel Rodrigues (Green) - 162

Royal Victoria

Caroline Adaja (Lab) - 833 (elected)

Steve Brayshaw (Lab) - 856 (elected)

Rob Callender (Green) - 389

Gloria Goncalves (Green) - 368

Breanna Kolada (Lib Dem) - 229

Joshua Lindl (Con) - 324

James Raymond (Lib Dem) - 199

Mark Seymour (Con) - 341

Stratford Olympic Park

Saleyha Ahsan (Lib Dem) - 274

Ryan Baldry (Con) - 122

Nate Higgins (Green) - 1,394 (elected)

David Ilori (CPA) - 25

Andrius Kavaliausakas (Con) - 89

Danny Keeling (Green) - 1,186 (elected)

Nareser Osei (Lab) - 919

Mo Ravat (Lab) - 765

James Rumsby (Lib Dem) - 198

Esther Smith (CPA) - 25

Stratford

Hillary Briffa (Lib Dem) - 364

Reece Chana (Con) - 261

Samie Dorgham (Lib Dem) - 279

Ed Furst (Green) - 501

Joshua Garfield (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,280 (elected)

Pau Jiminez Ingles (Green) - 437

Sabia Kamali (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,265 (elected)

Moira Lascelles (Green) - 481

John Oxley (Con) - 246

Terry Paul (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,169 (elected)

Raja Shokat (Con) - 210

Wall End

Olugbenga Ajibade (Con) - 461

Victoria Bapu (CPA) - 142

Melanie Bax (Green) - 392

James Buttress (Green) - 300

Luke Charters (Lab) - 2,118 (elected)

Swarup Chowdhury (Ind) - 957

Lester Hudson (Lab) - 1,929 (elected)

Jemima McAlmont (Lab) - 1,882 (elected)

David Sandground (Reform UK) - 103

Matthew Savage (Green) - 336

Jim Smith (Con) - 412

Shyam Sunder (CPA) - 139

Bharath Swamy (CPA) - 99

Saiduz Zaman (Con) - 648

West Ham

John Gray (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,758 (elected)

Clare Hardy (Green) - 558

Armyn Hennessy (Con) - 319

Lyubo Ivanov (Green) - 372

Malcolm Madden (Con) - 292

Charlene McLean (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,626 (elected)

Ben Parker (Green) - 369

Nirali Patel (Con) - 309

Alexander Tuppen (Lib Dem) - 260

John Whitworth (Lab+Co-Op) - 1,458 (elected)