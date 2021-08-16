Second Covid jab call for people who got first vaccine at Stratford event

Published: 4:32 PM August 16, 2021

Crowds line up to get their first jab at London Stadium on Saturday, June 19. - Credit: North East London CCG

Did you get your first dose of the Covid vaccine at London Stadium on June 19? It’s time for your second jab, according to the NHS.

Thousands of people who had a jab at an NHS mass vaccination event at the Stratford venue are being reminded that, as eight weeks have passed, they are now able to get fully vaccinated.

People can book their second dose via the NHS website, calling 119, or visiting a walk-in centre.

North East London Clinical Commissioning Group chair Dr Jagan John said: “It was a fantastic turnout on June 19 and our teams did an amazing job.

“We know many people who were vaccinated at the event have booked their second dose but eight weeks on, now is the time for anyone who has yet to do so to get theirs.

“Not only are second doses absolutely vital in giving you the full protection from Covid but they are really easy to get.”

The two vaccination centres nearest to the London Stadium at Westfield Stratford City - one at the old Ikea and Dwell retail unit and the other on The Street - are accepting walk-ins for Pfizer jabs from 8am to 6.30pm every day.

Second doses of the vaccine give you more protection against Covid, reducing the chance of infection by almost 80 per cent after two doses compared to 35pc after one, a CCG spokesperson said.

Having two doses of the Pfizer vaccine also provides 96pc protection against hospitalisation, they added.

Self-isolation rules are changing for people who are fully vaccinated from today (August 16), meaning those who have had both doses will not need to self-isolate after close contact with someone who has Covid.

Fully vaccinated people are still advised to take a PCR test and self-isolate if it’s positive, or if they have Covid symptoms.

The mass vaccination clinic at London Stadium was open to anyone 18 or older and living in Barking and Dagenham, City of London, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets or Waltham Forest, who had not received their first Covid-19 jab.

Visit https://www.eastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ourplans/where-to-get-vaccinated-in-north-east-london.htm for details of where and how to get a vaccine in your area.