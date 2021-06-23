RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash makes Covid-19 jabs call at London Stadium pop-up clinic

Published: 6:16 PM June 23, 2021

Bimini Bon Boulash, runner-up in the BBC show RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was among those who received their first jab. - Credit: North East London CCG

A drag queen urged anyone aged 18 or older to get their Covid-19 jab at a pop-up mass vaccination clinic.

Bimini Bon Boulash, who came runner-up in a series of the BBC show RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was among the hundreds who had their first dose at London Stadium on Saturday, June 19.

Bimini Bon Boulash has urged anyone 18 or older to get a Covid-19 jab. - Credit: North East London CCG

They said: "If you’re 18 or over, get vaccinated and let’s get back to normal."

The organisers hailed "an outstanding collective effort" following the clinic at West Ham United's home at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Dr Jagan John, who chairs NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "It was a fantastic turnout and our teams did an amazing job.

You may also want to watch:

"To deliver so many vaccine doses on the day was an outstanding collective effort."

Crowds line up to get their first jab at London Stadium on Saturday, June 19. - Credit: North East London CCG

People aged 18 and over in north east London are still being urged to come forward to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Among the clinics in north east London this weekend are a Big Pfizer Saturday event on June 26 at the Sir Lugwig Guttman Health Centre in Stratford. It runs from 8.20am to 7.40pm. Visit newham.gov.uk/bookyourvaccine to book.

There is a walk-in clinic at Broadway Theatre, Barking on June 27 from 10am to 4pm, which is open to anyone 18-plus who needs their first or second Pfizer jab or second AstraZeneca jab. Only proof of age is required.

A Pfizer-only walk-in clinic at Hornchurch Library is taking place on June 26 from 12.30pm to 6.30pm and Sunday from 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Hundreds of people got their first jabs at the pop-up mass vaccination event. - Credit: North East London CCG

There is also a Pfizer-only walk-in clinic for people aged 18-39 needing their first dose at Raphael House, Pettits Lane, Romford on Thursday, June 24 from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm, and on June 26 from 10am to 5pm.

ID is not essential for these two clinics but people will need to provide a name, date of birth and postcode. An NHS number will also be useful, but is not essential.

A jab clinic for the Bangladeshi community in Hackney runs from 12pm to 4pm on June 27 at Morningside Community Centre in Cresset Road. It is open to anyone aged 18-plus living in Hackney or the City of London, and translators will be on hand. Pre-book by calling 07519 715039 or turn up on the day.

In Tower Hamlets, vaccination clinics are being held seven days a week from 8.30am to 5.30pm until July 11 at The Art Pavilion in Clinton Road, Mile End. First dose jabs are available to anyone aged 18 or over, with or without documentation, including migrants and those who are homeless.