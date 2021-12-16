How many Covid patients are in east London hospitals amid booster blitz
- Credit: PA
With people up and down the country rushing to get booster jabs, how many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals at the moment?
Figures from Barts Health NHS Trust show there were 154 cases of lab-confirmed Covid across its five hospitals as of this morning (December 16).
This compares with 130 on December 10.
A total of 37 of those patients were being treated in critical care beds, or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen.
Fifteen of the current cases were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.
Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital and Newham Hospital in Plaistow.
Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge, and St Bartholomew's in the City of London are also managed by the trust.
Throughout the pandemic, a total of 2,036 patients admitted with confirmed Covid had died across the hospitals as of 5pm yesterday (December 15).
Most Read
- 1 Images released to identify two men following violent Newham robbery
- 2 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
- 3 Hotel guests 'ignored smoke alarms' after fire broke out overnight
- 4 Injured rabbits dumped in blood-stained box in East Ham
- 5 Newham man jailed after performing indecent acts on London Underground
- 6 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently
- 7 Custom House school closed due to 'a number of' Omicron cases
- 8 Motorcyclists, footballers and politicians support annual toy appeal
- 9 Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate
- 10 'We are not giving up the fight': Bereaved mums attend knife crime vigil
Another 21,923 people with Covid have recovered and been discharged in that time.