How many Covid patients are in east London hospitals amid booster blitz

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:49 PM December 16, 2021
How Havering's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown

Here's how many Covid patients were in east London hospitals today amid the booster blitz - Credit: PA

With people up and down the country rushing to get booster jabs, how many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals at the moment?

Figures from Barts Health NHS Trust show there were 154 cases of lab-confirmed Covid across its five hospitals as of this morning (December 16).

This compares with 130 on December 10.

A total of 37 of those patients were being treated in critical care beds, or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen.

Fifteen of the current cases were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital and Newham Hospital in Plaistow.

Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge, and St Bartholomew's in the City of London are also managed by the trust.

Throughout the pandemic, a total of 2,036 patients admitted with confirmed Covid had died across the hospitals as of 5pm yesterday (December 15).

Another 21,923 people with Covid have recovered and been discharged in that time.

