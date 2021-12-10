A quarter of Covid patients at Barts Health hospitals, including Newham Hospital in Plaistow, are in critical care or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen - Credit: Archant

More than one in four Covid patients at Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals are in critical care.

There were 130 cases of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 across the five Barts Health hospitals - four of which are in east London - as of 8am today (December 10).

Twelve of those patients were diagnosed within the previous 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the trust.

A total of 34 patients with confirmed Covid (26pc) are being treated in critical care beds, or are receiving enhanced levels of oxygen.

The trust runs Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital, Newham Hospital in Plaistow and Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge.

The other is St Bartholomew's in the City of London.

As of 5pm yesterday - December 9 - a total of 2,023 patients admitted with Covid-19 during the pandemic have died at Barts Health hospitals.

Another 21,644 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged.