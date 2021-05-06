Silvertown scrapyard blaze under control after crews battle for nine hours
- Credit: Roy Lilley
Firefighters remain at the scene of a scrapyard blaze in Silvertown which burned throughout the night.
A pile of around 150 tonnes of scrap metal was partly alight at an industrial estate in Thames Road, near London City Airport, with fire crews battling for almost nine hours overnight to control the blaze.
Ten fire engines and 70 crew members were called in at 10.46pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 5) and had it under control by 7.30am.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) says crews will remain on scene throughout this morning damping down.
No injuries have been reported.
The brigade's 999 control officers took 33 calls to the fire, which caused a significant amount of smoke.
People in the area have been advised to keep windows and doors shut.
Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Poplar, Stratford, Barking and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.