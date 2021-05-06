News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Silvertown scrapyard blaze under control after crews battle for nine hours

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:58 AM May 6, 2021   
Crews work to extinguish the huge blaze that broke out in a scrap yard by the River Thames in Silvertown.

Crews work to extinguish the huge blaze that broke out in a scrapyard by the River Thames in Silvertown. - Credit: Roy Lilley

Firefighters remain at the scene of a scrapyard blaze in Silvertown which burned throughout the night.

A fire in the scrap yard in Silvertown

The fire in the scrapyard near London City Airport burned throughout the night. - Credit: Roy Lilley

A pile of around 150 tonnes of scrap metal was partly alight at an industrial estate in Thames Road, near London City Airport, with fire crews battling for almost nine hours overnight to control the blaze.

London Fire Brigade crews at the scene of a scrap yard fire in Silvertown

London Fire Brigade crews will remain at the Thames Road scrapyard throughout the morning. - Credit: LFB

Ten fire engines and 70 crew members were called in at 10.46pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 5) and had it under control by 7.30am.

Firefighters at the scene of a scrap yard blaze in Silvertown

Firefighters at the scene in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: LFB

London Fire Brigade (LFB) says crews will remain on scene throughout this morning damping down.

Firefighters battling a scrap yard fire

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were at the scene overnight. - Credit: LFB

No injuries have been reported.

The brigade's 999 control officers took 33 calls to the fire, which caused a significant amount of smoke.

Smoke at the scene of a scrap yard fire in Silvertown

The fire has caused a significant amount of smoke. - Credit: LFB

People in the area have been advised to keep windows and doors shut.

Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Poplar, Stratford, Barking and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

Firefighters at an industrial estate in Silvertown

About 70 firefighters were called to the scene at 10.46pm. - Credit: LFB

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Newham News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
