Silvertown scrap yard blaze burns throughout night as crews remain on scene
- Credit: LFB
Firefighters continue to battle a scrap yard blaze in Silvertown which burned throughout the night.
A pile of around 150 tonnes of scrap metal remains partly alight at an industrial estate in Thames Road.
London Fire Brigade was called at 10.46pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 5), with 10 fire engines and 70 crew members responding.
The fire has caused a significant amount of smoke and people in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors shut. No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Poplar, Stratford, Barking and other neighbouring fire stations are at the scene.
The brigade says it is likely that firefighters will remain at the scene throughout this morning.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
