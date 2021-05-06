Silvertown scrap yard blaze burns throughout night as crews remain on scene

Published: 8:14 AM May 6, 2021

Firefighters continue to battle a scrap yard blaze in Silvertown that has burned throughout the night. - Credit: LFB

Firefighters continue to battle a scrap yard blaze in Silvertown which burned throughout the night.

A pile of around 150 tonnes of scrap metal remains partly alight at an industrial estate in Thames Road.

About 70 firefighters were called to the scene at 10.46pm. - Credit: LFB

London Fire Brigade was called at 10.46pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 5), with 10 fire engines and 70 crew members responding.

The fire has caused a significant amount of smoke and people in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors shut. No injuries have been reported.

The fire has caused a significant amount of smoke. - Credit: LFB

Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Poplar, Stratford, Barking and other neighbouring fire stations are at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The brigade says it is likely that firefighters will remain at the scene throughout this morning.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.