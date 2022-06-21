News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Drone images of Newham tower block blaze

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 6:43 PM June 21, 2022
About 100 firefighters worked tirelessly to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in Manor Park

About 100 firefighters worked tirelessly to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in Manor Park - Credit: Contributed

Here are pictures taken by a drone pilot of a blaze in a 15 storey building in Manor Park.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just before 3pm earlier today  (June 21) to a block on Grantham Road, where the entirety of a flat on the 14th floor was alight alongside half of a flat on the 13th floor.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in Manor Park in under two hours

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in Manor Park in under two hours - Credit: Contributed

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackled the blaze which was under control by 4.46pm.

Fortunately 60 people had managed to leave the building before fire crews arrived.

The Brigade's 999 control officers took more than 50 calls to the blaze, LFB said.

About 60 people left the building before fire crews arrived to a blaze in Manor Park

About 60 people left the building before fire crews arrived to a blaze in Manor Park - Credit: Contributed

The images were taken by a local drone pilot who asked not to be named. 

They said they "popped out and grabbed a quick flight around the tower" adding: "Didn't get too close or stick around long, better to leave airspace clear as helicopter approaching and let our heroes do their amazing work."

Drone pilot didn't get too close to "let our heroes do their amazing work"

Drone pilot didn't get too close to "let our heroes do their amazing work" - Credit: Contributed

Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Robert Powell
Michael Cox
Ben Craske
