Drone images of Newham tower block blaze
- Credit: Contributed
Here are pictures taken by a drone pilot of a blaze in a 15 storey building in Manor Park.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just before 3pm earlier today (June 21) to a block on Grantham Road, where the entirety of a flat on the 14th floor was alight alongside half of a flat on the 13th floor.
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackled the blaze which was under control by 4.46pm.
Fortunately 60 people had managed to leave the building before fire crews arrived.
The Brigade's 999 control officers took more than 50 calls to the blaze, LFB said.
The images were taken by a local drone pilot who asked not to be named.
They said they "popped out and grabbed a quick flight around the tower" adding: "Didn't get too close or stick around long, better to leave airspace clear as helicopter approaching and let our heroes do their amazing work."
Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Manor Park blaze: 100 firefighters get tower block fire under control
- 2 Drone images of Newham tower block blaze
- 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham
- 4 Best Western hotel approved despite school opposition
- 5 One man injured after A13 crash involving car, van and lorry
- 6 Masked driver found guilty of Ilford murder jailed for 35 years
- 7 Man found on fire in East Ham park dies
- 8 Bow Lock murder: Victim's two girlfriends give evidence at Old Bailey
- 9 Goodmayes fatal stabbing: Double murder trial set to open
- 10 Tube strike: Which lines have services today?
The cause of the fire is under investigation.