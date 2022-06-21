News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder

Manor Park blaze: 100 firefighters get tower block fire under control

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:41 PM June 21, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM June 21, 2022
Fire fighters are tackling a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Grantham Road, Manor Park

Firefighters have successfully tackled a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Grantham Road, Manor Park - Credit: Google

About 100 firefighters worked tirelessly to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in Manor Park earlier today.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just before 3pm to a 15-storey building on Grantham Road, where the entirety of a flat on the 14th floor was alight alongside half of a flat on the 13th floor.

About 60 people left the building before crews arrived, LFB said.

The Brigade's 999 control officers took more than 50 calls to the blaze, which was under control by 4.46pm.

Fire crews using 15 engines from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

