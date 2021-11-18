News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Sharmake Mohamud murder: Six arrested in raids over north London shooting

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:20 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 3:27 PM November 18, 2021
Sharmake Mohamud, aged 22 from Newham, who was shot in Green Lanes,  close to the junction with West Green Road

Sharmake Mohamud, from Newham, was shot in Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road on September 21 - Credit: Met Police

Three teenagers and two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in dawn raids across north and east London.

Police carried out warrants this morning (November 18) to arrest a boy aged 14, two 16-year-olds, a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old over a shooting in Green Lanes last month.

A sixth man aged 24 was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Newham man Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was shot close to the junction with West Green Road just before 10.30pm on September 21, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharmake Mohamud was shot in Green Lanes, Haringey, close to the junction with West Green Road 

Sharmake Mohamud was shot in Green Lanes, Haringey, close to the junction with West Green Road - Credit: Google

Two other men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were also shot but have now been discharged from hospital.

The five arrested today have been taken to north London police stations where they remain in custody.

Four men aged in their early 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on September 22, have all now been released by police with no further action.

Ali Cessay, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on November 1 and will next appear at the same court on January 17, 2022.


