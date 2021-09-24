Police name Newham man fatally shot in Haringey

Published: 10:50 AM September 24, 2021

Newham man Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was fatally shot in Haringey on September 21. - Credit: Met Police

A 22-year-old man from Newham who was fatally shot in Haringey has been named by police.

Sharmake Mohamud died at the scene in Green Lanes, near the junction with West Green Road, in Haringey on Tuesday night (September 21).

While formal identification awaits, Sharmake's next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination yesterday (Thursday, September 23) gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Police believe two other men were injured in the incident.

Four men, all aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been bailed to returned to police in early October.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses.

Anyone who saw the shooting, has information or has dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 8093/21SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.