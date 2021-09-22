Man killed and two injured in triple shooting

Published: 4:44 PM September 22, 2021

Green Lanes at the junction with West Green Road, near where the man was shot. - Credit: Google

A man from Newham was killed in a fatal shooting overnight.

Police were called about 10.30pm on Tuesday (September 21) to reports of a man shot in Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road in Haringey.

The 22-year-old man, who hasn't been named by police, was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Four men, all aged in their early 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Two other people are believed to have been injured in the shooting.

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This wanton act has left a family traumatised and mourning the loss of a loved one, while two more people have needed urgent hospital treatment.”

Police say a 24-year-old man later presented himself to hospital with gunshot wounds and another man in his late 30s reported he had been shot in the Green Lanes area.

Their injuries were assessed as not life threatening.

Det Chief Insp Jolley said: “Although four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, I want the public to understand this is still very early in the investigation and I am sure further arrests will need to be made.

“We need to take the gun and the gunman off the streets and I need the public’s help to do that.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has information, saw the shooting or has relevant dashcam footage to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Ch Supt Simon Crick, who is in charge of the Met’s north area command unit, added: “This is a dreadfully sad loss of life and I understand how shocked the community will be.

“My thoughts are with the family of this young man.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 8093/21SEP.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555 111.