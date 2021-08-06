Murder probe launches after man killed in Stratford double stabbing

Published: 2:05 PM August 6, 2021

Police closed Leytonstone Road, Stratford this morning after a man was found fatally stabbed and another injured in Henniker Road. - Credit: Supplied

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Stratford.

Two men were found with stab injuries in Henniker Road after police were called at 1.41am today (August 6).

A 23-year-old man, who had suffered a stab wound to his neck, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met's specialist crime command are leading the investigation. A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have been made.

Det Ch Insp Perry Benton, who is leading the investigation, said: "We remain in the early stages of the investigation and my dedicated team of officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to piece together the tragic events which led to a young man losing his life.

"Officers will remain in the area throughout the day carrying out house-to-house enquiries and identifying CCTV opportunities.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and I would ask anybody with information who we haven't yet heard from to contact us immediately."

The dead man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who is responsible for local policing in Newham and Waltham Forest, added: "My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends and I would like to offer them my sincere condolences as they come to terms with their loss.

"I understand the concern this incident will cause within the community and I would like to reassure the public that tackling violence is the Met's number one priority."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or call 101, quoting CAD 516/06AUG.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.