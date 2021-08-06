Man dead after double stabbing in Stratford

Published: 8:49 AM August 6, 2021

Leytonstone Road is closed and a crime scene in place after a double stabbing in Henniker Road, Stratford. - Credit: Supplied

A man died from a neck wound after a double stabbing in Stratford.

Police were called at 1.41am today (Friday, August 6) to reports of a stabbing in Henniker Road and found two men with injuries.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A 23-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"A 19-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening."

A crime scene remains in place.

Leytonstone Road is currently closed between Gurney Road and Forest Lane.

Police say no arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 020 8345 1570 or call 101 quoting CAD 516/06Aug.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.