Stephen Fry: Canning Town man to face court charged with murder

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:45 PM September 23, 2021   
Custom House man Steven Fry, 33, died in his Ringlet Close home after being stabbed.

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of Steven Fry in Custom House.

Georgie Ferrier, 29, of Appleby Road, Canning Town is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, September 24).

Mr Ferrier was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, September 22) after attending an east London police station. 

Steven, 33, died in his home in Ringlet Close in the early hours of September 10 after being found suffering stab wounds to the chest and leg.

Police were called to the address by the London Ambulance Service about 3.40am.

