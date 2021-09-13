Steven Fry stabbing: Custom House victim named in murder investigation

Published: 7:55 AM September 13, 2021

Custom House man Steven Fry, 33, died in his Ringlet Close home after being stabbed. - Credit: Met Police

A Custom House man who was fatally stabbed has been formally identified as police appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Steven Fry, 33, died in his home in Ringlet Close in the early hours of Friday, September 10, after suffering wounds to the chest and leg.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and later released on bail until a date in early October.

Det Chief Insp Perry Benton, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am grateful to those local people who have helped us as we begin this murder investigation.

“We need to speak to anyone with information, particularly anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Ringlet Close in the early hours of Friday morning.

“To be blunt, this is one of those cases where I believe there are several people in and around Custom House who have a good idea what happened and exactly who was responsible.

“I am appealing directly to those people to consider what has happened here and to think of Steven’s grieving family.”

Police were called to Steven’s home by the London Ambulance Service at 3.40am on September 10.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Steven was pronounced dead at 4.14am.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination was held on Saturday, September 11 and the provisional cause of death was given as stab wounds to the chest and leg.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Det Chief Insp Benton added: “Even if you think information you have may not be of great importance, please share it with police as it may help us piece together the events that led to Steven’s tragic death.

“Whether directly to police or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, please tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 818/10Sep.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.