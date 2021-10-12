News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Men remain in hospital after triple shooting

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:56 PM October 12, 2021   
Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Police were called to Upton Lane just before 7pm on Friday, October 8. - Credit: Met Police

Three men remain in hospital four days after a triple shooting in Forest Gate.

One man was in a critical condition and the other two had injuries not considered life-threatening following the shooting in Upton Lane on the evening of Friday, October 8.

A Met Police spokesperson said all three men are now in a stable condition in hospital.

"The crime scenes have been closed and enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson added.

No arrests have been made.

Police were called to the scene just before 7pm, where they found three men with gunshot injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference CAD 6941/08Oct.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Update: Girl, 14, missing from East Ham found
  2. 2 Man in critical condition after triple shooting in Newham
  3. 3 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
  1. 4 Search continues to find £1m lottery ticket winner
  2. 5 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
  3. 6 'Hi-tech AI' butcher's shop opening in Stratford
  4. 7 CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate
  5. 8 Newham teen one of three to work on Met Police project tackling knife crime
  6. 9 Vaccine uptake lags in Newham as case rates rise
  7. 10 Newham maths whizz appears on Channel 4 game show Countdown
Gun crime
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ultra Low Emission Zone is due to expand in October

Travel

How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Flytipped waste

Environment News

Crackdown planned as Newham pursues 'zero tolerance' approach to flytipping

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Lawrence of Chigwell, Alexandra Cardona of Tower Hamlets and Afzul Miah of East Ham

Courts

Who was jailed in east London in September?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Artem Kuts of Isle of Dogs and Oliver Mark of Stratford were jailed.

Gun crime

Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon