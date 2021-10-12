Men remain in hospital after triple shooting

Published: 12:56 PM October 12, 2021

Police were called to Upton Lane just before 7pm on Friday, October 8. - Credit: Met Police

Three men remain in hospital four days after a triple shooting in Forest Gate.

One man was in a critical condition and the other two had injuries not considered life-threatening following the shooting in Upton Lane on the evening of Friday, October 8.

A Met Police spokesperson said all three men are now in a stable condition in hospital.

"The crime scenes have been closed and enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson added.

No arrests have been made.

Police were called to the scene just before 7pm, where they found three men with gunshot injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference CAD 6941/08Oct.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.