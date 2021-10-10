Man in critical condition after triple shooting in Newham
Published: 3:18 PM October 10, 2021
A man is in a critical condition after a triple shooting in Newham.
The Met Police were called just before 7pm on Friday (October 8) to Upton Lane, where they found three men with gunshot injuries.
All the men were taken to hospital; two were in a non-life-threatening condition and one remains in a critical condition.
As a result of the incident, a Section 60 order was authorised for the area - it gave officers increased powers to stop and search until 3pm on Saturday (October 9).
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference CAD 6941/08Oct.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
