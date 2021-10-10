Man in critical condition after triple shooting in Newham

Published: 3:18 PM October 10, 2021

Three men were found with gunshot injuries in Upton Lane. - Credit: Google Maps

A man is in a critical condition after a triple shooting in Newham.

The Met Police were called just before 7pm on Friday (October 8) to Upton Lane, where they found three men with gunshot injuries.

All the men were taken to hospital; two were in a non-life-threatening condition and one remains in a critical condition.

One of the three men remains in a critical condition while two others have been assessed as non life-threatening. An urgent investigation is under way and we'll issue a further appeal when initial work has been completed. Anyone with info pls call 101 or contact Crimestoppers — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) October 9, 2021

As a result of the incident, a Section 60 order was authorised for the area - it gave officers increased powers to stop and search until 3pm on Saturday (October 9).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference CAD 6941/08Oct.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.