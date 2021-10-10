News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Man in critical condition after triple shooting in Newham

Franki Berry

Published: 3:18 PM October 10, 2021   
Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Three men were found with gunshot injuries in Upton Lane. - Credit: Google Maps

A man is in a critical condition after a triple shooting in Newham. 

The Met Police were called just before 7pm on Friday (October 8) to Upton Lane, where they found three men with gunshot injuries. 

All the men were taken to hospital; two were in a non-life-threatening condition and one remains in a critical condition. 

As a result of the incident, a Section 60 order was authorised for the area - it gave officers increased powers to stop and search until 3pm on Saturday (October 9). 

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference CAD 6941/08Oct.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Gun crime
Newham News

