It's believed the stabbing happened at the junction of Coolfin Road and Mandela Road - Credit: Google

A 28-year-old man is in a critical condition after a stabbing in Custom House.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 5.16am yesterday (July 27) to reports of an injured man on Martindale Avenue.

London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds and remains there in a critical condition, the Met Police said.

At this stage, police believe the attack took place nearby at the junction of Mandela Road and Coolfin Road.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives investigating the stabbing are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Sgt Keith Faris said: "We know the victim met with another male shortly before he was attacked and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police.

"Anyone who witnessed anything, no matter how small, is asked to call police so we can identify the person responsible for this man's serious injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 providing reference number CAD 1047/27Jul or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This comes after an 18-year-old, Abubakkar Junior Jah, was fatally stabbed and shot on the same road in April last year.