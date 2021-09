Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder appears in court

Published: 6:35 PM September 28, 2021

Georgie Ferrier, 29, of Appleby Road, Canning Town appeared at the Old Bailey. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The man charged with murder over the death of Custom House's Steven Fry has been remanded in custody following a court appearance.

Georgie Ferrier, 29, of Appleby Road, Canning Town appeared at the Old Bailey today (Tuesday, September 28) where the case was listed for mention.

No plea was entered and he was remanded until a hearing on December 14.

Mr Ferrier has been charged with murdering Steven, 33, who died in his home in Ringlet Close after being stabbed on September 10.