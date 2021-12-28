News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged with murder of woman found in Forest Gate on Boxing Day

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:55 AM December 28, 2021
Man charged with murder of woman found in Forest Gate

Yahya Aboukar will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today - Tuesday, December 28 - charged with the murder of a woman found in Forest Gate - Credit: PA Archive PA Images

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in Forest Gate on Boxing Day.

Police were called to Earlham Grove at 11.56am on Sunday - December 26 - after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

The body of a woman, now identified as 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley, was found at the scene.

Yahya Aboukar, also of Earlham Grove, has been charged with murder and will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (December 28).

The 26-year-old was arrested at the scene, and has been charged following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command.

A post-mortem examination undertaken yesterday - Monday, December 27 - gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The man charged and the deceased were known to each other.

