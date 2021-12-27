A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at in Forest Gate on Boxing Day - Credit: MPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Forest Gate on Boxing Day.

Police were called to Earlham Grove at 11.56am yesterday - Sunday, December 26 - after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

The body of a woman, believed aged in her 20s, was found at the address.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder - he remains in custody.

At this stage, the arrested man and the deceased are thought to have been known to each other.

Officers are working to establish the woman's identity and inform next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met's specialist crime command are investigating, with enquiries ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2000/26Dec.

You can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.