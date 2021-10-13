Car abandoned after triple shooting and stabbing at Forest Gate barber

Published: 12:46 PM October 13, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a shooting at an Upton Lane barber shop in Forest Gate. - Credit: PA

A car was left abandoned after a "callous and reckless" triple shooting and stabbing in Forest Gate.

On Friday evening (October 8), a number of people fired shots into a barber’s shop in Upton Lane and two men and one 17-year-old boy were injured, before one of the victims was also stabbed, according to the Met.

Officers, who were called to the scene just before 7pm, provided first aid before the London Ambulance Service arrived and took the three injured people - aged 22, 19 and 17 - to hospital.

The 22-year-old sustained both gunshot and stab injuries, while the other two were not considered to be in a life-threatening condition.

An Audi A7 car believed to have been used by the suspects was abandoned nearby in Devenay Road.

Det Sgt Mat Freeman from specialist crime said: “The use of a firearm in a crowded part of Newham was callous and reckless.

“I am determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for information from members of the public and for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward.

“It is possible that members of the public may have captured footage of the incident or of those involved on phones or dashcam, and I ask anyone with material such as this to get in touch.

“The suspects made off in a black Audi A7 which was found abandoned.

"I need to hear from anyone who saw a group behaving suspiciously with this vehicle or recalls seeing an unfamiliar black Audi A7 parked in the area.”

Crime scenes that were initially in place in Upton Lane and Devenay Road have been closed.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6941/08Sep.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.