Man arrested after police officer slashed by machete in Forest Gate
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was slashed with a machete in Forest Gate yesterday.
At around 11:50am on Sunday - April 10 - police officers were called to a house in Skelton Road following reports that a man suffering a mental health crisis was armed with a machete.
One officer who attended the scene received a slash injury to his arm and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
Emergency services remained at the scene while officers attempted to engage with the man.
A number of people who were inside the address were helped to safety by the London Fire Brigade using a ladder. None of these people were hurt.
At around 7.15pm, officers arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder of the police officer.
He had sustained a knife injury to his neck, which is believed to have been self-inflicted.
First aid was administered and the man has been taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.
As is routine in circumstances where a person has sustained an injury during a police operation, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.