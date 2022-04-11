News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Updated

Man arrested after police officer slashed by machete in Forest Gate

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:19 AM April 11, 2022
Updated: 7:45 AM April 11, 2022
Man arrested after police officer slashed during incident in Skelton Road, Forest Gate, yesterday (April 10)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was slashed in Skelton Road yesterday (April 10) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was slashed with a machete in Forest Gate yesterday.

At around 11:50am on Sunday - April 10 - police officers were called to a house in Skelton Road following reports that a man suffering a mental health crisis was armed with a machete.

One officer who attended the scene received a slash injury to his arm and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Emergency services remained at the scene while officers attempted to engage with the man.

A number of people who were inside the address were helped to safety by the London Fire Brigade using a ladder. None of these people were hurt.

At around 7.15pm, officers arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder of the police officer.

He had sustained a knife injury to his neck, which is believed to have been self-inflicted.

First aid was administered and the man has been taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police officer slashed with a machete in Forest Gate 
  2. 2 Can you help find victim of knifepoint robbery in Stratford?
  3. 3 Teenager's sentence increased following 'cowardly' acid attack
  1. 4 Reports of 'potentially vulnerable structures' prompts road closures
  2. 5 Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in March
  3. 6 Wellens left frustrated by Leyton Orient loss at Sutton
  4. 7 Man arrested after police officer slashed by machete in Forest Gate
  5. 8 Severe tube delays after person hit by train
  6. 9 Woman sought by Newham Police after Stratford burglary
  7. 10 Plaistow man who killed grandmother given indefinite hospital order

As is routine in circumstances where a person has sustained an injury during a police operation, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

London Live News
Mental Health
Knife Crime
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 80's was fatally stabbed in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park

Knife Crime

Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park by man she knew has been named

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer hit his head and lost consciousness. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Knife Crime

Man charged after 80-year-old woman murdered in Manor Park

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise - was found in Tant Avenue, Canning Town on February 19

London Live News

Dying dog put down by vets after it was found collapsed in Canning Town

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
BabaBoom kebabs are cooked over charcoal and served open on chargrilled flatbread 

Food and Drink

New kebab restaurant coming to Westfield in Stratford

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon