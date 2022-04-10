Police officer slashed with a machete in Forest Gate
Published: 4:12 PM April 10, 2022
- Credit: Met Police
A police officer has been injured after being slashed by a man with a machete in Forest Gate earlier today.
At around 11:50am, police officers were called to an address in Skelton Road due to reports of a man wielding a machete suffering a mental health crisis.
One of those who attended the scene received a slash injury to his arm, and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
His condition is not life threatening.
A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that the incident remains ongoing, as officers attempt to engage with the man.