News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Police officer slashed with a machete in Forest Gate 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:12 PM April 10, 2022
Man dies in Hacton Lane, Hornchurch, Upminster crash - other driver arrested

The police officer received the injury when attending to an incident in Skelton Road, Newham - Credit: Met Police

A police officer has been injured after being slashed by a man with a machete in Forest Gate earlier today. 

At around 11:50am, police officers were called to an address in Skelton Road due to reports of a man wielding a machete suffering a mental health crisis. 

One of those who attended the scene received a slash injury to his arm, and has been taken to hospital for treatment.  

His condition is not life threatening. 

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that the incident remains ongoing, as officers attempt to engage with the man. 

London Live News
Knife Crime
Mental Health
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 80's was fatally stabbed in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park

Knife Crime

Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park by man she knew has been named

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A woman in her 80's was fatally stabbed in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park

Knife Crime

Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A police officer hit his head and lost consciousness. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Knife Crime

Man charged after 80-year-old woman murdered in Manor Park

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise - was found in Tant Avenue, Canning Town on February 19

London Live News

Dying dog put down by vets after it was found collapsed in Canning Town

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon