Police officer slashed with a machete in Forest Gate 

The police officer received the injury when attending to an incident in Skelton Road, Newham - Credit: Met Police

A police officer has been injured after being slashed by a man with a machete in Forest Gate earlier today.

At around 11:50am, police officers were called to an address in Skelton Road due to reports of a man wielding a machete suffering a mental health crisis.

One of those who attended the scene received a slash injury to his arm, and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition is not life threatening.

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that the incident remains ongoing, as officers attempt to engage with the man.