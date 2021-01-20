News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arrests after girl, 16, falls onto tracks at King George V DLR

Jon King

Published: 11:11 AM January 20, 2021   
King George V DLR

Officers have made two arrests after a girl was injured at King George V DLR station in North Woolwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Two females have been arrested on suspicion of affray after a fight at a DLR station.

A 16-year-old girl injured her leg after falling onto the track following a fight with another person on the platform at King George V DLR in North Woolwich.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Thankfully [the girl's] injuries were not deemed to be serious and she was released from hospital a short time later."

British Transport Police (BTP) launched an appeal for witnesses following what it had described as a "serious incident".

Officers were originally called to reports of an injured person at the station at 8.37pm on January 5.

Both females were arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail while enquiries continue.

