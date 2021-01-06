Woman injured in 'serious incident' at King George V DLR station

Published: 9:39 AM January 6, 2021

A woman was injured in what police have described as a 'serious incident' at King George V DLR station in North Woolwich last night (January 5). - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been injured in a "serious incident" at a DLR station.

Officers were called to reports of an injured person at King George V DLR station in North Woolwich at 8.37pm last night (January 5).

Paramedics took the woman to hospital where she is being treated.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch as they may be able to assist with the investigation."

If you have any information, contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 392 of 05/01/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.