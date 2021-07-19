Court date adjourned for people charged after county lines investigation

Published: 11:40 AM July 19, 2021

The accused are due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court next month. - Credit: Ken Mears

People from Ilford and East Ham accused of offences relating to county lines drug dealing are due to reappear in court next month.

Ilford men Muhammed Khan, 21, of Davenport Gardens; 26-year-olds Rizwan Ahmad and Kamran Ahmad, of Stonehall Avenue; and East Ham man Kyle Francis, 20, of Wolsey Avenue, are next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 3.

The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court on Friday, July 16, was adjourned.

Deborah Francis, 54, also of Wolsey Avenue, is also due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 12.

They were charged following a police investigation into alleged child exploitation and county lines drug dealing.

Those charged were arrested on June 17, after raids at addresses across east London.

Mr Khan and Rizwan Admad were both charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug; acquiring, using or possessing criminal property; and conspiring to supply a Class B drug.

Kamran Ahmad was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class B drug; three counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug; and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Mr Francis was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; conspiracy to supply a Class B drug; and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Ms Francis was charged with two counts of removing criminal property; committing an act or series of acts with intent to prevent the course of justice; being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug; possessing with intent to supply a Class A drug and racially or religiously aggravated harassment without violence.