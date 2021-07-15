Ilford and East Ham men due in court accused of drug dealing offences

Published: 8:25 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 8:28 PM July 15, 2021

People from Newham and Redbridge are due to appear in court accused of offences related to county lines drug dealing.

Two Ilford men and a man from East Ham were among seven people arrested on June 17 after raids at addresses across east London.

They were charged with various offences and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court two days later.

Ilford men Muhammed Khan, 21, of Davenport Gardens, and Rizwan Ahmad, 26, of Stonehall Avenue, were both charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug; acquiring, using or possessing criminal property; and conspiring to supply a Class B drug.

Kamran Ahmad, 26, also of Stonehall Avenue, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class B drug; three counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug; and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

East Ham man Kyle Francis, 20, of Wolsey Avenue, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; conspiracy to supply a Class B drug; and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

You may also want to watch:

All three were remanded to appear at the same court tomorrow (Friday, July 16).