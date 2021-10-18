What's on in Newham this October half term?

Published: 11:19 AM October 18, 2021

A range of activities is on offer this half term in Newham. - Credit: PA

This article, taking a look at the activities on offer to keep the youngsters entertained this half term, is being published as part of Newham Council's Year of the Young Person.

Table tennis, music, arts, crafts and more are on offer this October half term in Newham.

The council has just published its online October half-term brochure, which offers a range of free or low-cost activities for children and young people aged up to 25.

Activities are on offer at Newham’s children’s centres and play schemes for the youngest participants.

There are imaginative events organised by Newham's libraries for mostly primary-age children, and a variety of things to keep older youngsters amused delivered by local groups and Newham’s Youth Empowerment Service.

You may also want to watch:

Charities Ambition Aspire Achieve, Resources for Autism and a host of other providers are organising activities for those participants with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

To find out more, organisers will showcase the activities on offer to SEND youngsters on October 23 at the Gr8 Day 2 Play event at Newham Leisure centre.

Visit tinyurl.com/LBNGr8Day2Play to find out more.

Newham’s October half-term programme also includes lots of activities by activeNewham, which will help young people to get fit and healthy.

This includes joining the Ping! Events held using Newham’s new table tennis tables in 11 parks across the borough.

Street Tag – a free game which enables players to collect points by using their smartphones to scan virtual tags while exploring Newham’s green spaces – is on offer too as well as a range of sports.

For young people looking for creative and arts-based things to do, the programme has much to offer, including recycling arts and crafts as well as music production.

And besides listing activities, the holiday programme provides contact information and details for young people on crisis support, health, safety, wellbeing and finance.

Full programme details are available online at newham.gov.uk/children-families/activities-young-people-newham

2021 is Newham’s Year of the Young Person, which aims to celebrate children and young people’s achievements and champion their rights.

To find out more , visit newham.gov.uk/children-families/year-young-person