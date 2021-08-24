News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Things to do

Watch the Paralympics on a big outdoor screen in Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:59 AM August 24, 2021   
Stratford Summer Screen at The Spark in International Quarter London

Watch the Paralympics on the Summer Screen at The Spark in International Quarter London. - Credit: Rory James

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is being shown free on a large outdoor screen in Stratford.

People can watch the action from today (Tuesday, August 24) at The Spark, a multi-coloured park space at International Quarter London, next to the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.

The family-friendly location on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is moments away from the aquatic centre and stadium that were centrepieces of the London 2012 Paralympics.

The Summer Screen, for which access is ticketed at E20 1HT, will be streaming the Paralympics as well as new, classic and family-favourite films - and even Sunday yoga sessions - until September 5.

Visit https://www.internationalquarter.london/iql-summer-screen/ for more information, the screening timetable and to book free tickets. 


You may also want to watch:

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Stratford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

International Way, Stratford.

Metropolitan Police

Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Annual picture to mark the start of Spring - Newham City Farm's baby animals.

Newham Council

Concerns raised over future of Newham City Farm

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Websters owner Ron Webb in his Forest Gate shop.

Retail

'A Forest Gate institution': Building supplies shop Websters to close

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The London Underground

Travel

'Severe' delays on Central Line due to 'customer incident'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon