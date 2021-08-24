Watch the Paralympics on a big outdoor screen in Stratford

Published: 11:59 AM August 24, 2021

Watch the Paralympics on the Summer Screen at The Spark in International Quarter London. - Credit: Rory James

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is being shown free on a large outdoor screen in Stratford.

People can watch the action from today (Tuesday, August 24) at The Spark, a multi-coloured park space at International Quarter London, next to the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.

The family-friendly location on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is moments away from the aquatic centre and stadium that were centrepieces of the London 2012 Paralympics.

The Summer Screen, for which access is ticketed at E20 1HT, will be streaming the Paralympics as well as new, classic and family-favourite films - and even Sunday yoga sessions - until September 5.

Visit https://www.internationalquarter.london/iql-summer-screen/ for more information, the screening timetable and to book free tickets.



