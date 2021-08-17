Pineapple Dance Studios hosting TikTok dance classes at Roof East in Stratford
- Credit: Roof East
A rooftop venue in Stratford is holding TikTok dance classes hosted by Pineapple Dance Studios with proceeds going to charity.
Roof East - which is based at a multi-storey car park in Great Eastern Road - is inviting anyone who wants to take their dance moves to new heights to go along on Saturday, August 21 at 3pm.
Pineapple Dance Studios is staging the classes with choreographer and creative director Tarek Khwiss leading the classes in what has been described as a "45-minute sweat-fest".
Tarek has taught in New York City and Europe besides dancing in a Levi’s advert. Roof East says Tarek will "bring the fun, sass and energy needed for any TikTok dance".
To book a place visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/tik-tok-dance-class-tickets-165882975445.
Tickets cost £10 per person with all proceeds going to Centrepoint homeless charity.
A second class is scheduled for 3pm on September 4.
