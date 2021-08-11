Sculpture unveiled at The Line art trail by the River Lea

Published: 3:49 PM August 11, 2021

Eva Rothschild's work entitled Living Spring has been unveiled at The Line art trail. - Credit: Jason Wyche

A sculpture has been unveiled along an art trail on the banks of the River Lea.

Living Spring by the Irish sculptor Eva Rothschild is the latest artwork to appear along the route of The Line sculpture path which runs through Newham and Tower Hamlets.

It follows the unveiling of artist Tracey Emin's work A Moment Without You at Three Mills in July.

Ms Rothschild said: "Public art has long been an important part of my practice and it’s very exciting for me to have my sculpture in the area where I live, work and spend so much time."

The four metre tall, branch-like form has been hailed for providing a contrast to the post-industrial landscape of nearby Bow Locks and gas holders in Twelvetrees Crescent.

Megan Piper, director of The Line said: "The youthful vitality of this work, sapling-like at the end of a line of mature trees, holds our attention and encourages us to look again."

Rothschild made her first large-scale work for a museum in 2009 when she created Cold Corners at Tate Britain.