Free cultural events and family activities in the Royal Docks announced

Published: 8:00 AM June 23, 2021

Inside Out installation in Lyon by French street artist JR, who will invite people to take part in a similar installation outside The Crystal. - Credit: Damien Lepetre

The Royal Docks is hosting a packed programme of free activities this summer, featuring international artists and community projects.

Dozens of events are taking place from this week until September, including theatre premieres, large-scale art installations, family experiences, architecture and community history events.

Presented by the Royal Docks Team, the programme aims to demonstrate the cultural vibrancy of the 4km stretch of historic docklands.

London’s deputy mayor for culture and creative industries, Justine Simons, said: “Bringing together international artists and community projects, Londoners and visitors will be able to explore and celebrate London’s historic docklands, while supporting the area’s burgeoning cultural and creative industries."

The line up includes Music of the Spheres featuring giant, see-through spheres filled with aerial artists, musicians and special effects; and Kids Summer Splash, which invites everyone to grab a bucket, spade and towel to swim in the dock waters and build sandcastles.

Another highlight is the international street art project Inside Out by French artist JR, where people can have their photo taken and printed at poster size to be displayed with others as part of a gigantic mural outside The Crystal.

A fire and light installation from Walk the Plank will unite the north and south banks of the Thames.

There will also be premieres as part of the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival, including work from Frauke Requardt and David Rosenberg.

Mayor of Newham and co-chair of the Royal Docks Enterprise Zone board, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: “This broad and exciting season of cultural events will showcase the rich diversity of talent in this part of Newham and demonstrate the attraction of Royal Docks to internationally-renowned artists.

“With so much free entertainment on offer, this is just what everyone needs to help lift their spirits.”

The programme is part of the mayor of London’s Let’s Do London campaign, which aims to promote activities that bring people together and support wellbeing after the pandemic.

All events will adhere to the most recent government Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Find out more at https://royaldocks.london/articles/royal-docks-summer-season