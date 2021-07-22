News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Royal Albert Wharf event offers peak inside new gallery

Jon King

Published: 1:39 PM July 22, 2021   
bow arts workshop

Visitors are promised a first look at Bow Arts' new gallery during the event on Saturday, July 24 from 11am to 5pm. - Credit: Rob Harris, courtesy of Bow Arts

A day of art activities and tours of artists' studios is being held at Royal Albert Wharf.

Visitors are promised a first look at Bow Arts' new gallery space during the event on Saturday, July 24 from 11am to 5pm.

There will also be an opportunity to explore artists’ studios and a chance to tour apartments at the development.

The gallery's first show celebrates the development’s history and features more than 70 artists.

People will be offered the chance to meet creative types at Bow Arts’ RAW Labs and take part in free workshops. Artists are hosting events in Pumphouse Square.

The organisers, housing association Notting Hill Genesis and educational charity Bow Arts, are involved in Royal Albert Wharf's regeneration.

Part of their aim is to form a new creative hub in east London.

James Munson, head of marketing at Notting Hill Genesis sales, said: "We’re delighted to welcome the community to Royal Albert Wharf."

Joss Taylor, head of enterprise and placemaking at Bow Arts, said: "Our artists at the docks are very excited to celebrate this summer with the community."

The event is due to take place at Upper Dock Walk.

Newham News

