Rooftop Film Club in Stratford to show Bend It Like Beckham

Jon King

Published: 4:14 PM June 23, 2021   
Cinema goers at Rooftop Film Club

Bend It Like Beckham is among the movies being screened at the Rooftop Film Club in Stratford this summer. - Credit: Rooftop Film Club

A rooftop film club is screening Bend It Like Beckham ahead of the movie's 20th anniversary.

The screening at the Rooftop Film Club at Roof East in Stratford on Friday, June 25 will feature an introduction by director Gurinder Chadha.

Further movie highlights at the venue this summer include Kill Bill, 500 Days of Summer, Casablanca, Cruel Intentions and Moonlight.

Launched in June 2014, Roof East is an urban park, rooftop bar, open-air cinema and events space on the eighth floor of the multi-storey car park opposite Stratford Station.

Previously an empty rooftop car park, the space now hosts a variety of cultural events, performances and community activities.

You may also want to watch:

Film ticket prices start at £14.95 and screenings are due to continue until late September. 

