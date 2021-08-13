Pop-up riverfront bar opening in the Royal Docks

Published: 4:38 PM August 13, 2021

The waterfront Riverscape Pop-Up at Royal Wharf offers to perfect place to watch the sunrise with a drink in hand. - Credit: The Communication Group

Fancy sundowners by the River Thames on balmy evenings? A new pop-up opening at Royal Wharf next week is just the tonic.

With views across the Thames, the Riverscape Pop-Up in the Royal Docks waterfront is a picturesque spot to watch the sunset over Canary Wharf and the O2.

Hosted in a riverside Airstream, it'll offer a vibrant alfresco terrace, bright Riverscape deckchairs and live acoustic music on Thursday and Friday nights at 6pm.

Families and local residents enjoying the sunshine at Royal Wharf. - Credit: The Communication Group

The pop-up is partnering with Aperol and many smaller London businesses to serve spritz cocktails, speciality coffees, Brick Lane bagels, independent small batch beer from Five Points Brewery, sustainable British wine and more.

It will be open from 11am to 8.30pm every day from Wednesday, August 18 to Sunday, September 26.

Pop down for happy hour between 5pm and 6pm for 20 per cent off.

The pop-up is part of the Riverscape presents Meet Me At The Pier programme of events running over six weeks along the 1km riverside stretch between Lyle Park and Thames Barrier Park.

The Royal Wharf Summer Fefe on Saturday, September 4 will be a fun day out for the whole family from 11am to 6pm.

On August 27 and September 24, the Street Food Fridays market will feature a range of international food vendors between 3pm and 9pm.

A farmers market on Sunday, September 12, from 11am to 4pm, will offer the perfect place to pick up a selection of locally sourced produce.