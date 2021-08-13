News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Things to do

Pop-up riverfront bar opening in the Royal Docks

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:38 PM August 13, 2021   
Riverscape Pop-Up at Royal Wharf

The waterfront Riverscape Pop-Up at Royal Wharf offers to perfect place to watch the sunrise with a drink in hand. - Credit: The Communication Group

Fancy sundowners by the River Thames on balmy evenings? A new pop-up opening at Royal Wharf next week is just the tonic.

With views across the Thames, the Riverscape Pop-Up in the Royal Docks waterfront is a picturesque spot to watch the sunset over Canary Wharf and the O2.

Hosted in a riverside Airstream, it'll offer a vibrant alfresco terrace, bright Riverscape deckchairs and live acoustic music on Thursday and Friday nights at 6pm.

Families and local residents enjoying the sunshine at Royal Wharf.

Families and local residents enjoying the sunshine at Royal Wharf. - Credit: The Communication Group

The pop-up is partnering with Aperol and many smaller London businesses to serve spritz cocktails, speciality coffees, Brick Lane bagels, independent small batch beer from Five Points Brewery, sustainable British wine and more.

It will be open from 11am to 8.30pm every day from Wednesday, August 18 to Sunday, September 26.

You may also want to watch:

Pop down for happy hour between 5pm and 6pm for 20 per cent off.

The pop-up is part of the Riverscape presents Meet Me At The Pier programme of events running over six weeks along the 1km riverside stretch between Lyle Park and Thames Barrier Park.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
  2. 2 GCSE results 2021: Plashet hails youngsters' success after 'extraordinary' year
  3. 3 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  1. 4 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland
  2. 5 GCSE results 2021: Little Ilford head praises 'terrific' pupils but slams government's exam 'shambles'
  3. 6 Newham nominated for national awards for its work tackling fly-tipping
  4. 7 GCSE results 2021: 'Outstanding' achievements at Stratford School Academy
  5. 8 GCSE results: St Angela’s Ursuline pupils 'resilience' praised
  6. 9 David Gomoh: Four convicted of NHS worker's murder in Custom House
  7. 10 GCSE results 2021: How well did Newham do?

The Royal Wharf Summer Fefe on Saturday, September 4 will be a fun day out for the whole family from 11am to 6pm.

On August 27 and September 24, the Street Food Fridays market will feature a range of international food vendors between 3pm and 9pm.

A farmers market on Sunday, September 12, from 11am to 4pm, will offer the perfect place to pick up a selection of locally sourced produce.

Food and Drink
Summer in the City
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cordon in Leytonstone Road, Stratford

Knife Crime

Man dead after double stabbing in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police closed Leytonstone Road, Stratford

Crime

Murder probe launches after man killed in Stratford double stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fatal stabbing victim Michael Fadeyibi, 23

Crime

Police name man fatally stabbed in Stratford and make arrests

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ronnie Wood opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town

Music

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood opens studio in Canning Town

Jon King

Author Picture Icon