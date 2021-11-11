News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Panto returns with Red Riding Hood at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:28 PM November 11, 2021
Actors in elaborate costumes as Red Riding Hood characters

Phil Nichol as Granny, Elise Zavou as Red and Luke Latchman as Wolfie in Red Riding Hood, coming to Theatre Royal Stratford East. - Credit: Michael Wharley

An east London theatre will put a unique twist on the classic tale of Red Riding Hood as panto returns this month.

After the pandemic postponement of its popular pantomime last year, Theatre Royal Stratford East is set to welcome back the spectacular seasonal stage show for a five-week run.

Directed by Robert Shaw Cameron, Red Riding Hood will take audiences at the Gerry Raffles Square venue into the deep, dark wood, where their cloaked heroine discovers all is not quite as it seems.

The venue's artistic director Nadia Fall said: “Panto is such a huge part of Theatre Royal Stratford East’s history, and we are so excited to see it back at last.

“Each year we tear up the rule book to provide something different to our brilliant audiences - something that’s both entertaining and fun, but also relevant to the here and now."

A run of Red Riding Hood had originally been scheduled for the holiday season last Christmas but didn't go ahead because of the government's Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

It promises to deliver a blend of show-stopping new songs, thigh-slapping gags and breath-taking sets and costumes, making for a brilliant night out for young and old.

The book and lyrics are written by Carl Miller, with music and lyrics penned by Robert Hyman.

Ms Fall said: “I’m thrilled to welcome back Robert Hyman for his 22nd Stratford East panto.

"We can’t wait to see the twists and turns this magic team will conjure up."

The show’s cast includes Elise Zavou as Red, Phil Nichol as Granny, Jodie Jacobs as Woody, Ashley Goh as Bo Peep, Raphael Bushay as Wolf and Luke Latchman as Wolfie and Kirsty Whelan as Mum.

Red Riding Hood opens on Saturday, November 27 until Friday, December 31.

Show times vary and tickets range from £10 - £35.

Call the Stratford East box office on 020 8534 0310 or visit stratfordeast.com for tickets and more information.

