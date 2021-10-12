Red Hot Chili Peppers' world tour to include east London show

Published: 3:15 PM October 12, 2021

Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to east London.

The US rock band has announced details of UK shows as part of a 32-city world stadium tour next summer.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group and has been announced ahead of a new album being released.

The band, whose hits include Californication, Under the Bridge, Can't Stop and Snow (Hey Oh), will perform at London Stadium in Stratford on Saturday, June 25.

Special guests include rapper Anderson .Paak, Free Nationals and Thundercat.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform songs from their previous albums as well as music from the forthcoming record.

The world tour, which is produced by Live Nation, will begin in Spain on June 4 and finish in Texas, US on September 18.

Tickets for the London Stadium show go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday (October 15).