Pop-up 'foodie market' in Upton Park to offer a taste of the East End

A pop-up "foodie market" is coming to Upton Park.

The Taste of the East End market, hosted by Urban Food Fest, will feature a range of street food trucks, a bar and musicians providing entertainment.

Food on offer will include East End-themed savoury and sweet options, while the bar will be serving a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks alongside a themed cocktail menu.

It will be held in Castle Street, at the Upton Gardens development, from 11.30am to 3pm on Saturday, November 13.

Barratt East London sales and marketing director Pam Reardon said: “With two new home developments in the area, Upton Gardens and New Market Place, we believe Newham has a lot to offer homeowners, with its varied food scene being one.

“Stalls will serve traditional East End favourites, attracting keen foodies from across the capital."