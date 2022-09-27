News
Newham arts charity to host year-long 30th anniversary events programme using £77k grant
- Credit: The photo team at Newham Unlocked 2021
A Newham arts charity is organising a year-long programme of events to celebrate its 30th anniversary using more than £77,000 in grant funding.
Rosetta Arts, which aims to help east Londoners express their cultural identity, will celebrate and record the impact the charity has had on the communities of Newham over the past three decades.
Sanaz Amidi, the charity's chief executive, said: "To reach our 30-year milestone is a real testament to the much-loved and valued work of Rosetta Arts and its achievements.
"This anniversary is a fantastic opportunity for our team, members, artists and supporters to take stock and really celebrate the impact we have made over the past three decades."
Funded through a £77,334 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the programme - Rosetta Arts Turns 30 - will showcase a range of events, activities, research and workshops anchored in the charity's history in the borough.
Stuart McLeod, director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund for London and south England, said: "We are delighted to support Rosetta Arts with their 30th anniversary celebration programme, thanks to the money raised by National Lottery players.
"Over the last 30 years they have supported their community to explore their heritage through the arts and it has positively engaged with thousands from the borough.
Most Read
- 1 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
- 2 When is the deadline to deposit paper £20 and £50 bank notes?
- 3 Olympic Park multi-genre performance ends East Bank creative programme
- 4 Programme of events launched to celebrate Black History Month
- 5 Attic Self Storage launches new Beckton facility alongside 'Beauty of Beckton' art display
- 6 Newham refuse workers set for two more weeks of strike action
- 7 Wellens 'proud' to watch Leyton Orient win at Barrow
- 8 Canning Town murder victim's cousin bids to support bereaved families
- 9 Meteor shower known for bright fireballs begins tonight
- 10 Jurassic World: The Exhibition - great fun for dino fans
"This year-long celebration will mean that even more people are able to get involved with the exciting heritage right on their doorstep."
Stuart added: "At the Heritage Fund, Newham is an area of focus for us as it's somewhere we see real potential for heritage.
"We're proud to already work within the community through projects like Newham Heritage Month and we are looking forward to continuing to unlock wider local ambitions, particularly around community engagement, wellbeing, regeneration, economy and local pride and identity."
Rosetta Arts Turns 30 will explore Newham's heritage on three themes: 'research', 'activate' and 'present'.
The first will draw from local resources, interviewing and photographing key collaborators with the charity to create a public Rosetta Arts archive to be held accessibly online.
'Activate' will involve workshops that focus on encouraging social connections, environmental preservation, staying active and developing creativity.
Lastly, 'present' will include a public exhibition across existing Rosetta Arts venues and online, depicting Rosetta's story through oral histories and portraits.
For more information, visit: Rosetta Arts turns 30! - Rosetta Arts.