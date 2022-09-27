News

Rosetta Arts was one of five curators to facilitate a range of creative workshops at Newham Unlocked 2021 and the charity plans for its anniversary celebrations to foster similar creativity - Credit: The photo team at Newham Unlocked 2021

A Newham arts charity is organising a year-long programme of events to celebrate its 30th anniversary using more than £77,000 in grant funding.

Rosetta Arts, which aims to help east Londoners express their cultural identity, will celebrate and record the impact the charity has had on the communities of Newham over the past three decades.

Sanaz Amidi, the charity's chief executive, said: "To reach our 30-year milestone is a real testament to the much-loved and valued work of Rosetta Arts and its achievements.

"This anniversary is a fantastic opportunity for our team, members, artists and supporters to take stock and really celebrate the impact we have made over the past three decades."

Chief executive of Rosetta Arts, Sanaz Amidi, chats to a Newham resident - Credit: The photo team at Newham Unlocked 2021

Funded through a £77,334 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the programme - Rosetta Arts Turns 30 - will showcase a range of events, activities, research and workshops anchored in the charity's history in the borough.

Stuart McLeod, director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund for London and south England, said: "We are delighted to support Rosetta Arts with their 30th anniversary celebration programme, thanks to the money raised by National Lottery players.

"Over the last 30 years they have supported their community to explore their heritage through the arts and it has positively engaged with thousands from the borough.

"This year-long celebration will mean that even more people are able to get involved with the exciting heritage right on their doorstep."

Stuart added: "At the Heritage Fund, Newham is an area of focus for us as it's somewhere we see real potential for heritage.

"We're proud to already work within the community through projects like Newham Heritage Month and we are looking forward to continuing to unlock wider local ambitions, particularly around community engagement, wellbeing, regeneration, economy and local pride and identity."

The highlight of the event will be a large celebration across the existing Rosetta Arts Centre on Hamilton Road and the new Rosetta Arts Creative Wellbeing Space, due to open in Summer 2023 at the bottom of the Hamara Ghar in Green Street - Credit: The photo team at Newham Unlocked 2021

Rosetta Arts Turns 30 will explore Newham's heritage on three themes: 'research', 'activate' and 'present'.

The first will draw from local resources, interviewing and photographing key collaborators with the charity to create a public Rosetta Arts archive to be held accessibly online.

'Activate' will involve workshops that focus on encouraging social connections, environmental preservation, staying active and developing creativity.

Lastly, 'present' will include a public exhibition across existing Rosetta Arts venues and online, depicting Rosetta's story through oral histories and portraits.

For more information, visit: Rosetta Arts turns 30! - Rosetta Arts.