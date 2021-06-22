Urban artist Lemzi hails music and mindfulness post lockdown
- Credit: Ribsy
An urban artist who found creative freedom in lockdown has hailed mixing music and mindfulness.
For Lemzi - who describes Newham as a second home - the career ball really started to roll before the pandemic.
The 29-year-old had completed a tour to Amsterdam, spent four weeks on the UK Urban Club Charts and released a string of singles and EPs as well as a debut album by early 2020.
But with studios closed by Covid-19, the law graduate turned to a passion honed years before at open mic nights in the bar of Theatre Royal Stratford East.
"Before lockdown, I would say, I hadn't boxed myself in, but I was comfortable with the music I was making.
You may also want to watch:
"But then I started mixing music focused on mindfulness, which took me back to spoken word," Lemzi said.
The independent artist's skill in the genre led to his appointment as spoken word ambassador for Hearts of Talent, a contest for young Londoners aiming to divert those at risk away from knife crime.
Most Read
- 1 Take a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern as it prepares to welcome punters
- 2 Investigation launched after two young men stabbed in Newham
- 3 Watch out for these disruptions to your journey by road and rail this week
- 4 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
- 5 Arrests in Ilford and East Ham as police target suspected county lines gang
- 6 Levels youngsters sign Premier League and Football League contracts
- 7 Looking back: five years since West Ham United left the Boleyn
- 8 US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford
- 9 11 films and TV shows shot in Newham
- 10 How Ben Levinson OBE has helped turn around Kensington Primary School
He is also linked to the mindfulness app Spoke, which promotes itself as able to reduce anxiety and strengthen mindsets with ambient, hip hop and lo-fi sounds.
For Leytonstone-based Lemzi, whose real name is Alex Lemom, nurturing talent helped get him through the darker days of the pandemic and inspired him to write.
And as many found, reconnecting with open spaces such as Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Wanstead Park provided not just escapes from four walls, but inspiration.
With restrictions starting to ease and pilot events - including UEFA Euro 2020 matches at Wembley - still being carried out, concerts seem tantalisingly close yet still some way off.
"Live performances are my favourite part of doing music. Seeing people's immediate reactions, it's not like the studio. You just let it out," Lemzi said.
And in preparation, he is busy working on fresh material which includes mixing drill beats, garage and soul with his trademark jazz rap fusion.
He said: "It really reflects my mental state throughout 2020."
Lemzi's latest single Solxtions premiered on May 14.
For more, visit lemzi.com