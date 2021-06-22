Urban artist Lemzi hails music and mindfulness post lockdown

Published: 7:00 AM June 22, 2021

An urban artist who found creative freedom in lockdown has hailed mixing music and mindfulness.

For Lemzi - who describes Newham as a second home - the career ball really started to roll before the pandemic.

The 29-year-old had completed a tour to Amsterdam, spent four weeks on the UK Urban Club Charts and released a string of singles and EPs as well as a debut album by early 2020.

But with studios closed by Covid-19, the law graduate turned to a passion honed years before at open mic nights in the bar of Theatre Royal Stratford East.

"Before lockdown, I would say, I hadn't boxed myself in, but I was comfortable with the music I was making.

"But then I started mixing music focused on mindfulness, which took me back to spoken word," Lemzi said.

The independent artist's skill in the genre led to his appointment as spoken word ambassador for Hearts of Talent, a contest for young Londoners aiming to divert those at risk away from knife crime.

He is also linked to the mindfulness app Spoke, which promotes itself as able to reduce anxiety and strengthen mindsets with ambient, hip hop and lo-fi sounds.

For Leytonstone-based Lemzi, whose real name is Alex Lemom, nurturing talent helped get him through the darker days of the pandemic and inspired him to write.

Wanstead Park and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park were havens for the 29-year-old at the height of the pandemic. - Credit: Rebecca Cromwell

And as many found, reconnecting with open spaces such as Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Wanstead Park provided not just escapes from four walls, but inspiration.

With restrictions starting to ease and pilot events - including UEFA Euro 2020 matches at Wembley - still being carried out, concerts seem tantalisingly close yet still some way off.

"Live performances are my favourite part of doing music. Seeing people's immediate reactions, it's not like the studio. You just let it out," Lemzi said.

And in preparation, he is busy working on fresh material which includes mixing drill beats, garage and soul with his trademark jazz rap fusion.

He said: "It really reflects my mental state throughout 2020."

Lemzi's latest single Solxtions premiered on May 14.

For more, visit lemzi.com