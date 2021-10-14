News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder

Joey Essex to visit Stratford casino

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:25 PM October 14, 2021   
2B6CDEY Joey Essex attends the TRIC Awards 2020 at The Grosvenor House in London.

Joey Essex at the TRIC Awards 2020. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Joey Essex is visiting Stratford this weekend - and you could win a trip to Las Vegas with him.

The former TOWIE star will make an appearance at Aspers Casino in Westfield Stratford City on Saturday, October 16.

He is promoting an Aspers competition to send 100 people from across its four casinos on a trip to Las Vegas with him next spring.

Mr Essex will draw winning tickets for the competition and mingle with people on the night.

He said: “I’m so excited to visit the fabulous Aspers Casino at Stratford again, and meet the staff and guests, along with some of the lucky winners who will accompany me to Las Vegas. 

To enter the competition, people can pick up tickets from Aspers Casino, with free nightly prize draws from October 15-24 to reveal the lucky winners.

The prize includes a four-night stay for two people at Planet Hollywood, return direct flights, a Grand Canyon helicopter ride, tickets to a show and more.

